Lam Dong (VNA) – Phu Quy special zone in the central province of Lam Dong is implementing a community-based tourism development project for 2026–2030, aiming to improve service quality, preserve traditional cultural values and promote local economic resources.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of the special zone Le Hong Loi, during 2026–2029, Phu Quy aims to establish at least one community-based tourism site equipped with a community house and a regularly operating traditional cultural and arts club.

The locality aims to provide all community tourism team members with professional training and certificates in accordance with regulations. It also targets tourism management training for at least 30% of community-based tourism establishment owners and professional and visitor-service skills training for at least 70% of workers in the sector. Each community-based tourism site has at least one person capable of communicating in a foreign language.

Phu Quy also plans to develop at least one community-based tourism model linked to new-style rural area development, combining local resources with agricultural and fisheries production, processing, tourism experiences, accommodation, dining, shopping, local specialities, tour promotion and sales.

The plan also includes preserving traditional craft villages, developing One Commune One Product (OCOP) products linked to community tourism sites, and establishing at least one site meeting the national standard TCVN 13259:2020 on community-based tourism.

By 2030, the special zone aims to ensure that 80% of owners of community-based tourism service establishments receive tourism management training and that at least 70% of workers improve their professional qualifications and visitor-service skills.

The local authorities will also step up the application of information technology and digital transformation in tourism, while developing a database and standardised digital maps of community-based tourism sites across the island.

Located about 120 km southeast of Phan Thiet port, Phu Quy covers 18 sq.km and is home to 32,000 people. The island has strong potential for marine economic development, particularly in tourism and marine fishing. Its rich biodiversity and variety of rare marine species have also earned it a place among Vietnam’s 12 marine protected areas.

Phu Quy boasts pristine beaches, including Bai Nho - Ganh Hang, Lach Xanh and Trieu Duong Bay, with clear blue waters, white sandy shores and distinctive rocky landscapes. Its rolling central hills also offer opportunities for sightseeing and exploration.

The special zone is home to 25 religious and cultural establishments and historical sites, including the Ban Tranh Princess Temple, Linh Quang Pagoda and An Thanh Whale Temple, all recognised as national cultural relic sites.

Phu Quy is making great strides, with the development of marine tourism, water sports and recreational activities, including island tours, coral diving, fishing, stand-up paddleboarding and parasailing. These offerings have helped attract an increasing number of visitors to the locality. During 2021–2025, Phu Quy served 635,899 visitors, generating total tourism revenue of nearly 1.59 trillion VND (61.7 million USD)./.