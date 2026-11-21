Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is pushing its “Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant in Every Experience”, aiming to move from product promotion to a long-term brand asset under the Urban Development Law and the Politburo’s Resolution 26-NQ/TW on making tourism a spearhead economic sector.

Toward unified brand governance

The brand targets tourism as a spearhead sector, supporting double-digit growth and positioning the city as an emotional destination for tens of millions of visitors. Its visual language is modern-urban, mixing familiar landmarks with energetic colours to project a diverse, dynamic and constantly innovating city. Thus, standardising the identity system is brand asset management, not logo design.

A notable feature is the five qualities of Green – Interwoven – Connected – Peaceful – Radiant. Used consistently, they let the brand scale across activities, become part of the city’s brand ecosystem, and become a long-term city asset.

Tran Thi Bao Thu, Marketing and Communications Director at Vietluxtour, said the Department of Tourism’s standardised brand guidelines set common rules for logos, colours, proportions, layout and application, giving many units a shared identity language. With common standards, each business, destination or event organiser can keep its own identity while feeding the city’s overall image.

Revenue growing faster than arrivals

Ho Chi Minh City tourism is shifting from scale growth to value and economic efficiency per visitor. MICE, resorts, shopping, food and new high-end products such as cruises and helicopter city tours are lifting visitor spending. Meanwhile, departments linking tourism with trade, culture, sports and entertainment are starting to form an inter-sectoral service value chain.

In the first 10 months of 2026, tourism kept its growth momentum and contributed positively to services and relevant sectors. Total tourism revenue surpassed 307 trillion VND (11.8 million USD), or 93.1% of the annual plan. Foreign arrivals, the main growth driver, hit 9.3 million, or 84.89% of the plan. Domestic visitors exceeded 44 million, or 88.2% of the annual plan.

Visitors explore a Ho Chi Minh City destination (Photo: VNA)

Pham Huy Binh, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the results underpin the full-year targets, with 11 million foreign and 50 million domestic visitors and 330 trillion VND in total revenue.

The last two months of 2026 matter for beating the year’s tourism targets. It is peak season for foreign visitors and cruise tourists. The city is also staging large cultural, sports and tourism events to pull in visitors and spur sightseeing, accommodation and service spending. The department will focus on peak-season growth drivers, raise the economic value of tourism, and widen spillover to relevant services.

In parallel, the department is rolling out five key solution groups to support the city’s double-digit growth target. These include expanding markets and attracting foreign and domestic visitors, developing high-added-value products and improving economic efficiency per visitor; boosting promotion, advertising and major events to stimulate tourism and consumption, leveraging tourism space connectivity, and improving management efficiency.

Another push is to move beyond standalone events and build a durable experience economy, he added./.