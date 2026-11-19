Hanoi (VNA) – Featuring Vietnam as a first-timer on its list of "The Best Places to Retire Abroad in 2026," US magazine Forbes highlights Da Nang as a standout choice for its great beaches, low cost of living, and easygoing pace of life.



Beyond its natural beauty, the city on the Han River boasts a rich ecosystem of entertainment, resorts, and festivals—stretching from the peaks of Ba Na Hills to the Son Tra Peninsula—offering diverse experiences for both short-term travellers and long-term expats.



In "The Best Places to Retire Abroad in 2026," Forbes includes Vietnam for the first time among 24 countries recommended for Americans looking to retire abroad, naming Da Nang and Hoi An among its standout retirement spots in the country.



According to Forbes, Vietnam stands out as an "inexpensive tropical Southeast Asia destination with great culture" with a low serious crime rate and a cost of living just one-quarter that of the US.



Beyond affordability, the publication highlights the country’s "great beaches and lots to do and eat". Da Nang, in particular, is spotlighted as a central beach city known for its expansive stretches of sand.



International visitors enjoy coffee and pastries at Eric Kayser amid the European-inspired architecture of the French Village. (Photo: Sun Group)

In practice, Da Nang’s allure goes far beyond living comfortably on a modest budget; it stems from the sheer variety of experiences packed within easy reach. Few destinations allow visitors to catch the sunrise over My Khe Beach, escape into the crisp mountain air of Ba Na Hills, and return for an evening stroll along the illuminated Han Riverfront—all in a single day.



At Sun World Ba Na Hills, a scenic cable car whisks travellers up to nearly 1,500 meters, where year-round cool temperatures feel like a temperate retreat in the heart of the tropics. Landmarks such as the Golden Bridge, held aloft by giant stone hands amid a sea of clouds, alongside the French Village and the Moon Castle create distinctive experiences that give even repeat visitors fresh reasons to return.



For long-term residents and retirees, Ba Na Hills also serves as an ideal setting for family reunions. From leisurely strolls and coffee with French pastries at Eric Kayser to the thrills of Fantasy Park, the Alpine Coaster, and overnight stays in the French Village, every generation can find its own way to unwind.



The infinity pool overlooking Bai Bac Bay at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort on the Son Tra Peninsula. (Photo: Sun Group)

While Ba Na Hills offers a highland world of adventure, the Son Tra Peninsula invites travellers to seek serenity in nature. Tucked away along Bai Bac Bay, the Bill Bensley-designed InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort delivers a secluded sanctuary nestled between primeval forest and turquoise waters. Recently voted Best Resort in Asia for 2026 by Condé Nast Traveler readers, the property further cements Da Nang’s standing among discerning luxury travellers.



Novotel Danang Premier Han River stands out along the riverfront at night, offering panoramic views of Da Nang’s vibrant urban life and dazzling light shows. (Photo: Sun Group)

Yet a truly livable city requires more than quiet retreats. Da Nang also thrives on dynamic urban energy, fueled by its restaurants, cafes, cultural venues, and year-round calendar of events. From riverside properties such as Novotel Danang Premier Han River, guests can take in views of the city’s iconic bridges, explore bustling night streets, and soak up the vibrant pulse of life along the Han River.



A dazzling fireworks display lights up the Han River during the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). (Photo: Sun Group)

Every summer, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) transforms both banks of the Han River into the centrepiece of spectacular nights of light and sound. Previously named by Travel + Leisure Asia as one of the world’s nine must-experience festivals, DIFF keeps the city feeling perpetually fresh—a destination where visitors come not just to rest, but to immerse themselves in an international celebration. Over its 43-day run in 2026, DIFF helped the city welcome more than 2.72 million overnight visitors.



Forbes’s recognition once again shows that Da Nang’s appeal has grown well beyond that of a short-term vacation spot. Blending natural beauty, reasonable living costs, local culture, and an increasingly diverse range of leisure and resort experiences, the city is proving itself not only worth visiting, but worth staying in for the long haul./.