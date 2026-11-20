Hanoi (VNA) – Howling wolf fireworks, vibrant luminous butterflies, cascades of metallic rain blanketing the sky, rainbow smoke bursts, and aquatic pyrotechnics are among the signature highlights of the hit show Symphony of the Sea Season 3 in Phu Quoc.



For travellers who were already dazzled by the pyrotechnics of Symphony of the Sea during its first two seasons, this year-end brings even more compelling reasons to return to Phu Quoc. Season 3 raises the stakes by tripling its pyrotechnic scale, launching over 1,000 fireworks units every night featuring more than 200 distinct effects.



Behind the spectacle is a powerhouse collaboration of international performing arts leaders, including H2O Events, LaserVision, and Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display, the champions of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 and runners-up of DIFF 2026.



Thrilling howling wolf sounds and a kaleidoscope of shifting skies



One of the most anticipated highlights of Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is the howling wolf effect. True to its name, instead of producing a conventional boom, these shells emit a high-pitched, prolonged whistle that echoes like a wolf howling across the night.



Countless silver-white streaks shoot up from the ocean surface, fanning out into colossal arcs accompanied by a dramatic chorus of rapid howls. It is the kind of multisensory effect that visitors truly have to see and hear in person to experience the full rush of excitement.



Equally captivating is the metallic crown firework. Thousands of golden sparks bloom high overhead before cascading downward, forming a giant luminous crown that drapes across the sky and leaves spectators feeling as though they are standing beneath a shimmering shower of gold.



Audiences will also be treated to rainbow bursts, vibrant coloured smoke shells, and dynamic clusters that morph seamlessly from crimson to blue and emerald green within seconds.



Phu Quoc’s night sky comes alive with over 200 multi-layered fireworks effects, transforming Pearl Island into a visual feast.

Interwoven between these high-energy crescendos is a series of poetic, visually stunning moments: glowing butterflies in shades of blue, violet, and gold; drifting sparks reminiscent of autumn maple leaves; and curtains of metallic rain falling like thousands of shooting stars.



Witnessing “flowers of fire” bloom right on the ocean waves



Spectators do not always have to gaze upward, as Symphony of the Sea Season 3 brings the pyrotechnics down to bloom directly across the water.



Clusters of aquatic fireworks transform the waters off Sunset Town into a glowing garden of fire. Even more dramatic is the fusion of pyrotechnics with high-speed jetski stunts. Water scooters race across the waves trailing comet tails, five-meter silver fountains, and colour-shifting jets, creating a breathtaking scene straight out of a Hollywood action blockbuster.



High-speed jetski maneuvers paired with rear-mounted pyrotechnics create a vibrant dance of light across the ocean surface.

Across a vast 56,000-square-metre ocean stage, fireworks fill multiple spatial tiers from the water’s edge to the upper sky, synchronised with music, lighting, and daring stunts by international athletes.

From Sun Bavaria restaurant, guests can savor fine cuisine while taking in the full panorama of the Symphony of the Sea Season 3 sensory extravaganza.

To experience the show in full splendor, guests can reserve a table at Sun Bavaria restaurant, which boasts the most direct front-row view of the ocean stage. Savouring a buffet of nearly 100 Asian and European dishes alongside craft Sun KraftBeer while watching a grand fireworks spectacle unfold right before your eyes is a must-try experience on any Phu Quoc getaway./.