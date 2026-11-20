Hanoi (VNA) – Chinese media outlets and international news agencies have widely reported on Vietnam taking over as host of APEC 2027 in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that, at the closing ceremony of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had invited leaders and representatives of member economies to attend APEC activities in Vietnam in 2027.

According to The Gulf Observer, APEC economic leaders spoke highly of the Vietnamese leader's address at the meeting, particularly the three major directions for APEC Year 2027.

"They said they were confident Vietnam’s year would bring fresh momentum to cooperation and support peace, stability and shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific," according to the article.

Philippine media outlets, including the Philippines News Agency (PNA), politiko.com.ph and GMA News, reported that, during a meeting with General Secretary and President Lam on the sidelines of the conference on November 19, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his country's full support for Vietnam's hosting of APEC 2027. The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen maritime cooperation and ensure food security.

Meanwhile, TodayPress.tv reported that US President Donald Trump congratulated Vietnam on assuming the APEC chairmanship in 2027.

The US President also invited the Vietnamese leader to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled in Miami on December 14–15.

Malaysia's national news agency Bernama said Vietnam's hosting of APEC Year 2027 was expected to open a new chapter in regional cooperation, with member economies and the international community looking forward to Vietnam's contributions to development and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.

Bernama also quoted General Secretary and President Lam as saying that APEC 2027 activities would take place across Vietnam, with the participation of localities, businesses and people, before culminating in the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc./.