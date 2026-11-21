Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers, at the 16th National Assembly’s second session on November 21, adopted three laws covering organ and tissue donation and transplantation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and tobacco harm prevention and control.

The revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers was approved with 415 of the 474 deputies voting in favour.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said the revised Law aims to strengthen management, prevent profiteering, ensure voluntary and transparent donation, and protect donors and recipients.

The revised law prohibits organ removal from people under 18 and sets the minimum age for registration as a donor at 18. Living donors outside their families must be at least 25, while those aged 18 to under 25 may donate only to family members. Donors cannot nominate recipients outside their families, instead, organ allocation must be handled by the national coordination agency to prevent the trading of human tissues and organs.

It also requires independent legal and health counselling and psychological and social assessment of donors and written approval from an advisory council before organ removal. Existing provisions allowing children to donate blood-forming stem cells or bone marrow to biological siblings in the absence of suitable adult donors will be retained under strict consent and protection requirements.

The number of prohibited acts will increase from 10 to 29, include trading in human tissues, organs and corpses; commercial brokerage; exploiting adoption, alternative care, guardianship or dependency relationships to arrange unlawful donations or organ removal; persuading, deceiving or threatening people into donating; removing tissues or organs when the cause of death remains unclear or there are suspicious or unlawful circumstances; and taking Vietnamese citizens abroad for organ trafficking or bringing foreign nationals into Vietnam for unlawful transplants.

To ensure equitable allocation, a nationwide allocation mechanism will be established through a database for managing human tissues and organs, which forms part of the national health database and is connected to the national population database and the electronic identification and authentication system.

The law comprises seven chapters and 39 articles and will take effect on January 1, 2028.

With 473 of the 481 deputies voting in favour, the NA passed the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Children, the Law on Persons with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmaceuticals, the Law on the Elderly, and the Law on Health Insurance.

The amendments address organisational restructuring and the two-tier local administration model, while refining regulations on child protection services, medicine and medical equipment management, drug pricing, disability assessment and health insurance.

The law will take effect on March 1, 2027, with certain provisions effective from July 1, 2027.

The legislature also adopted the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harm, with 465 of the 481 deputies voting in favour.

The law bans the production, trading, import, export and use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches and shisha. It also prohibits tobacco sales through vending machines and e-commerce platforms, while tightening controls on tobacco display.

Traditional tobacco businesses will remain subject to licensing requirements. The law also expands health warnings on tobacco packaging, with implementation expected from July 1, 2029. A proposed generational tobacco ban for people born from January 1, 2010, was not included pending further study.

The law will take effect on July 1, 2027, with certain provisions subject to separate implementation dates./.