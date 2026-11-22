Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir in Hanoi on November 21, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from November 20 to 21.



Trung warmly welcomed Arrmanatha Nasir on his first official visit to Vietnam and congratulated the Indonesian Government and people on their achievements in recent years.



The Indonesian guest spoke highly of Vietnam’s notable achievements in socio-economic development and implementation of the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, which have enhanced Vietnam’s capabilities, role and standing in the region and the world.



The ministers noted that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Indonesia is at its strongest point in more than 70 years, particularly since the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Indonesia in March 2025.



Bilateral trade has maintained strong growth, reaching nearly 16.6 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 17.5% year-on-year.

Indonesian investment in Vietnam surged in 2026 to nearly 1.75 billion USD, making Indonesia the sixth-largest investor among countries and territories investing in Vietnam this year.



Air connectivity has also improved, with direct flights linking multiple destinations in the two countries, facilitating travel, exchanges and tourism. More than 216,000 Indonesian tourists visited Vietnam in the 10-month period, an increase of over 27% from the same period in 2025.



The two sides agreed to closely coordinate efforts to promote cooperation across various fields in line with the orientations agreed at the sixth session of the Ministerial-level Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation in Jakarta in July 2026 and the 2026-2030 Action Programme for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed at the session.



They also agreed to establish a regular review mechanism to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Action Programme's objectives, promptly address difficulties and obstacles, and strengthen connectivity and mutual understanding among ministries, agencies, localities and businesses of the two countries.



Trung called on both sides to work closely to sustain positive growth in trade and investment, and to convene the eighth session of the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation at an early date.



He also proposed expanding cooperation into other promising areas, including science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the digital economy, energy transition, smart agriculture, food security and energy security, including coal supplies.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung holds talks with his Indonesian counterpart Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir in Hanoi on November 21. Photo: VNA

Regarding Halal cooperation, the Vietnamese minister called on Indonesia to provide greater technical assistance and encourage investment in Vietnamese Halal product manufacturers. He also proposed that the two sides soon sign a mutual recognition agreement on Halal certification.



The two sides agreed to continue stepping up exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly at the high level, through Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges.



They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, security, the economy, science and technology, tourism, culture and education, while coordinating closely, aligning positions and supporting each other at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN and the United Nations.



The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Regarding the East Sea, they agreed to continue promoting peace, stability, maritime security and order, as well as freedom of navigation and overflight, in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



They also reaffirmed the need to settle disputes through peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly UNCLOS, without resorting to or threatening the use of force./.