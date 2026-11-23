Paris (VNA) - Vietnam has been selected as the guest of honour at the third edition of the Francophone International Very Short Film Festival “Un Brin de Court”, scheduled to take place in 2027 in Vichy, central France.



The event is expected to provide a platform for promoting Vietnamese cinema and culture internationally while fostering artistic exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and French filmmakers and the wider Francophone community.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on the sidelines of the festival’s second edition, held from November 15-22, Festival Director Pascal Jousse said the organisers hope to attract a large number of Vietnamese filmmakers next year. They are also considering inviting a prominent Vietnamese filmmaker or a French artist of Vietnamese origin to chair the jury, although no name has been confirmed.



The 2027 edition is also expected to expand screenings in Vietnam through the network of French cultural institutions, with support from the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sought to bring the films to audiences nationwide. Vietnamese audiences will have the opportunity to watch and vote for the best Francophone film and best foreign film in the competition.



Jousse said the decision to honour Vietnam reflected his personal affection for the country and its people, as well as existing connections with Vietnamese partners, including the I-Dialogos Association. He believed Vietnamese cinema deserves wider recognition across the Francophone world.



Yves-Jean Bignon, Deputy Mayor of Vichy in charge of culture, heritage and international relations, welcomed the choice, saying Vichy hopes to welcome a large number of young Vietnamese directors and actors, thereby laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships and introducing Vietnamese culture, literature and arts to French audiences.



Jean-Claude Mairal, Co-President of the I-Dialogos Association, a partner of the festival, highlighted Vietnam's growing international role and dynamic development. He expressed his hope that Vietnam's participation as guest of honour will provide fresh impetus for cultural cooperation, with young Vietnamese filmmakers and actors playing an active part.



Established in 2025, “Un Brin de Court” has steadily expanded its reach. Its second edition received 733 entries from 70 countries, with 68 films selected for competition. Each under three minutes long, the films explore themes ranging from everyday life and culture to human experiences, conveying concise messages through cinema.



Besides screenings in Vichy and other localities in France's Allier department, the films are presented at cultural centres, universities and educational institutions worldwide, where audiences can vote for their favourites./.

VNA