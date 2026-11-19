Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The European Film Festival (EUFF) will run in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang from November 19 to December 7, marking its 25th anniversary in Vietnam and expanding to Da Nang for the first time.



The festival will open in Hanoi with the Spanish film “Deaf” at the National Cinema Centre on November 19, while Ho Chi Minh City will host the opening screening of the French-Belgian animated feature “In Waves” on November 20.



Both films tell moving stories about the strength of love and the importance of honesty at turning points in life. They also explore the ties that bind people to one another and to the world around them.



“In Waves”, the animated feature debut of filmmaker Nguyen Phuong Mai, will screen at EUFF ahead of its Netflix release in December. It also made history at Cannes as the first animated feature to open Critics’ Week.



“Quite a few screenings sold out in just 15 minutes,” said EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier at a press conference in Hanoi.



“We are proud to play a small part in the development of contemporary cinema and the wider creative economy in both the EU and Vietnam.”



Acclaimed French-Vietnamese filmmaker Tran Anh Hung will join the festival as guest curator, presenting five European classics spanning more than four decades: Carl Theodor Dreyer’s “The Words” (1955), Robert Bresson’s “Pickpocket” (1959), Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” (1960), Wim Wenders’s “Kings of the Road” (1976) and Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s “Rosetta” (1999).



Each film holds a special place for Hung. All five will receive their first official big-screen screenings in Vietnam in versions recently restored by European film institutes and studios.



“’Rosetta’ is a masterpiece that saw out the 20th century and ushered in the 21st – a work in which religious and spiritual themes transcend a backdrop of social turbulence,” said Hung.



“Meanwhile, the gentle film ‘Kings of the Road’ evokes a sense of time moving slowly, free from the rush of daily life or the urgency of the narrative itself.



"It places no pressure on viewers, instead encouraging them to make films of their own. It captures the joy of scouting locations and shooting with a small crew.



“In contrast to ‘Pickpocket’, ‘The Words’ and ‘Rosetta’, ‘La Dolce Vita’ is a cinema of the flesh, of lives consumed at both ends, presented with unparalleled allure.”



Hung will attend six screenings, with two each in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.



Hung has been at the forefront of a wave of acclaimed Vietnamese filmmakers working overseas over the past decades.



His films have received international recognition, beginning with his debut, “The Scent of Green Papaya” (1993), which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and won the Camera d'Or and the Prix de la Jeunesse at the 46th Cannes Film Festival.



His follow-up, “Cyclo” (1995), won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. More recently, he returned with the French production “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” (The Taste of Things) in 2023, earning the Best Director award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.



The programme also features three films recognised at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival “All of a Sudden”, “A Man of His Time”, and “Fatherland”.



In “All of a Sudden”, two women join forces in a shared struggle to make the impossible possible. Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto shared the Best Actress award at Cannes for their performances in the movie.



With “Fatherland”, director Pawel Pawlikowski continues his exploration, in his elliptical and restrained style, of identity, family, love and guilt amid the turmoil and confusion of post-war Europe. The film won the Best Director award at Cannes.



Drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s letters, director Emmanuel Marre traces a gradual descent into the machinery of collaboration with the Nazis. The film explores how personal ambition, insecurity and faith in technocratic rationality can become indistinguishable from complicity. “A Man of His Time” won the Best Screenplay award at Cannes.



Alongside screenings in the three cities, EUFF Online will offer 10 films free of charge nationwide through festivalscope.com/page/euro-film-fest-vietnam. The selection ranges from moving family stories and films exploring social realities to animated features for children.



All films will be screened with Vietnamese and English subtitles./.

VNA