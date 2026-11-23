Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 21, after 27 days of work.



In his closing remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the session has completed all items on its agenda, thanks to thorough preparations, a scientific working approach and strong commitment from deputies. During its first year of the 2026-2031 tenure, through three sessions, the 16th NA has adopted 62 laws and 16 normative resolutions. NA President Man said these results demonstrated the legislature’s determination to renew its lawmaking work, translate the Party’s guidelines into legislation in a timely manner, and respond to practical requirements, national development needs and the aspirations of the people. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 21, discussing ways to deepen the two countries’ Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



The top Vietnamese leader warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani President on his official visit to Vietnam, expressing his belief that the trip will create fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations. Read full story



- With exports forecast to reach 9.5-10 billion USD in 2026, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is stepping up efforts to strengthen production chains, apply advanced technologies and expand high-value products to achieve its 20 billion USD target in the coming years.



According to Dinh Cao Khue, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit), Chairman and General Director of Dong Giao Export Food Joint Stock Company (Doveco), beyond key export products, several other fruits are showing strong potential to become high-value commodities. Read full story



- Vietnam’s tourism recovery is turning digital transformation from a buzzword into a competitive necessity.



The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported that the country drew about 19.5 million foreign arrivals in the first 10 months of 2026, up 13.8% from a year earlier. That growth, along with changing consumer behavior, is forcing travel companies to rethink sales, service quality and how they mine customer data. Read full story



- The southernmost province of Ca Mau on November 21 opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day and the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026, under the theme “Shining cultural identity – Ca Mau shrimp reaching the world”.



Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau emphasised that culture is the soul of the nation, its spiritual foundation, intrinsic strength and an important driving force for development. Culture is reflected not only in traditional values passed down through generations but also in lifestyles, social conduct, creativity and aspirations for progress among individuals, communities and nations, he said. Read full story



- Hanoi officially opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day 2026, with an opening ceremony held at the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake on the morning of November 21.



Running from November 21 to 24 around Hoan Kiem Lake and at various cultural venues across the capital, the event aims to honour and promote the distinctive cultural values of Vietnam and Thang Long–Hanoi. It also marks Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference. Read full story./.

VNA