Hanoi (VNA) – Residents and visitors to Hanoi will have the opportunity to explore some of the capital's major cultural and historical attractions free of charge on November 24, marking Vietnam Culture Day 2026.

Five major museums across the capital will waive entrance fees for the occasion, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the country's history, artistic heritage, ethnic diversity and military traditions. The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will also offer free admission to Vietnamese visitors on the day.

November 24, 2026, marks the first nationwide celebration of Vietnam Culture Day. The occasion aims to honour the country's cultural values while encouraging the public to engage more directly with cultural heritage and artistic activities.

Under Circular No. 167/2026/TT-BTC issued by the Ministry of Finance on November 10, a total of 13 cultural and heritage sites nationwide will offer free admission every November 24. Hanoi accounts for five of these destinations.

Five museums worth visiting



The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, located on Nguyen Van Huyen street, is an ideal destination for visitors interested in the traditions and lifestyles of the country's 54 ethnic groups.

Its indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces display traditional costumes, musical instruments, household objects and farming tools. The Architecture Garden is a particular highlight, featuring traditional houses such as the Ede long house and the communal house of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands. On November 24, the museum will offer free admission from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, alongside activities featuring folk games, traditional music and interactive multimedia experiences.

The Vietnam National Museum of History offers an overview of the country's development from prehistoric times to the modern era. Its collections include archaeological discoveries, royal artefacts, ceramics, weapons and historical documents. On November 24, the museum will welcome visitors free of charge from 8am to noon and from 1:30 pm to 5 pm. Visitors can also explore the special exhibition "The Historic Winter of 1946" at its 216 Tran Quang Khai site, which highlights the early days of the nationwide resistance war against French colonial rule.

Art lovers can visit the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street. The museum houses an extensive collection reflecting the development of Vietnamese art, from folk paintings and traditional sculpture to modern paintings. Its building is also noteworthy for its combination of French architectural influences and Vietnamese decorative elements.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Women's Museum, at 36 Ly Thuong Kiet street, offers insights into the roles and contributions of Vietnamese women throughout history. Its permanent exhibitions explore women's lives in families and society, their contributions to national history and traditional costumes. Thousands of photographs, documents and artefacts tell stories of women from different regions and generations.

The Vietnam Military History Museum, located along Thang Long Boulevard, is another destination for history enthusiasts. Its extensive collection includes aircraft, tanks, artillery and weapons associated with the country's struggles for national independence and defence. Notable exhibits include a MiG-21 fighter jet and T-54B tank No. 843.

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel preserves archaeological remains and architectural structures reflecting more than 1,000 years of Vietnamese history. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel)

Beyond the museums, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel is another major attraction for visitors during the celebrations.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the historic complex preserves archaeological remains and architectural structures reflecting more than 1,000 years of Vietnamese history.

The Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre will waive entrance fees on November 23, Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day, for all visitors, and on November 24 for Vietnamese visitors.

The site will be open from 8 am to 5 pm on both days, offering an opportunity to explore one of the capital's most important historical landmarks while celebrating the country's cultural heritage./.