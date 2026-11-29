Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Myanmar can jointly study and push road and sea connectivity, tap each country’s advantages and tighten links among sub-regional economies, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

At a reception in Hanoi on November 29 for Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, General Secretary and President To Lam welcomed the guest’s attendance at the 12th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and co-chairing of the 11th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, calling the sub-regional frameworks important for each member’s development.

President Min Aung Hlaing briefed the host on the outcomes of the two summits, saying that both meetings have succeeded. He thanked and lauded Vietnam for hosting the two events.

The Vietnamese leader welcomed positive momentum in traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Myanmar, calling recent high-level visits and meetings important milestones that help build political trust and set a new phase with priorities suited to each country’s needs.

General Secretary and President To Lam asked both sides to keep bilateral momentum, increase exchanges at all levels, effectively tap existing mechanisms and deliver on high-level commitments. He also suggested President Min Aung Hlaing direct Myanmar’s ministries and agencies to work closely with Vietnamese partners and deliver substantive progress.

Both leaders agreed that there remains room to expand cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, finance, infrastructure, transport connectivity, aviation, information technology, telecoms, digital transformation, agriculture, rural development, health, education and vocational training.

President Min Aung Hlaing expected more Vietnamese companies to invest and expand business in Myanmar and pledged to create a better investment climate for foreign investors, including those from Vietnam.

The host urged both nations’ agencies to connect firms, seek opportunities in new fields matching each country’s needs and strengths, clear obstacles, keep the investment climate stable and favourable, help firms expand in each other’s markets and uphold complementarity in resources, markets and development strengths.

Both sides should intensify cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, create favourable conditions for exchanges at all levels and sectors, and prepare for the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in 2027, he said.

The top leader also proposed Myanmar offer all possible support to the Vietnamese community living, studying, working and doing business there and let it serve as a friendship bridge between the two nations.

Vietnam consistently respects Myanmar’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity; backs a Myanmar-owned and led solution; and creates conditions for Myanmar to soon restore full involvement in ASEAN mechanisms and activities, he said.

President Min Aung Hlaing informed the host on Myanmar’s efforts in overcoming disaster consequences and humanitarian issues, fostering peace, reconciliation and national harmony, and stepping up foreign activities. He thanked Vietnam for its consistent support, saying that Myanmar wants to maintain and develop good ties with all ASEAN members and hopes that Vietnam remains a bridge. Myanmar stays ready to bolster cooperation with countries against online fraud, he said.

The Myanmar President voiced his wish for stronger cooperation with Vietnam under the CLMV and ACMECS frameworks, affirming that geographic advantages, connectivity and complementarity among ACMECS members open up opportunities in economic corridors and transport and trade links.

President Min Aung Hlaing said he wants to welcome Vietnamese delegations to Myanmar and invited the host to visit the country in April 2027 on the occasion of its traditional New Year.

The Vietnamese leader thanked for the invitation, recalled his impressions on previous Myanmar visits and agreed that both sides will use diplomatic channels to arrange a visit at a suitable time./.