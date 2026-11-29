Hanoi (VNA) - Lao Deputy Prime Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane has praised Vietnam’s role in driving regional cooperation and expressed his expectation for new momentum in bilateral ties.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 12th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit in Hanoi on November 28, Thongsavanh described CLMV as a key mechanism for narrowing the development gap among new members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The summit has been a success, especially with Vietnam’s push to deepen cooperation among the CLMV countries, he said.

According to the Deputy PM, countries will put connectivity first and step up tourism by leveraging each nation’s cultural heritage. They discussed how to link together as a unified bloc, including a “Four Countries, One Destination” initiative that Laos fully supports.

For ACMECS, he said it extends sub-regional links to Thailand alongside the CLMV countries. It covers a broad range of development areas, and positive results are expected from this summit.

Lauding Vietnam’s role as the host of the two key sub-regional events, he said such supports solidarity, development, trust and broader cooperation, and delivers the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Thongsavanh said he has witnessed Vietnam’s impressive rise, its global and regional activities. Vietnam is active at multilateral forums, contributing and joining key initiatives. He thanked Vietnam for its hosting and voiced consistent support for its growing role.

Laos and Vietnam share a special relationship built on friendship, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, he said.

As the two countries mark 65 years of diplomatic ties and 50 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation next year, he described the milestones as major diplomatic opportunities for both sides. He expressed high expectations for 2027 and said he is confident that the ties will keep strengthening./.