Vientiane (VNA) – CEO of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat Busadee Santipitaks has underscored sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, water-food-energy links, Vietnam’s coordination role and solutions to Mekong water quality.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters based in Vientiane on the occasion of Vietnam’s hosting of the 12th Cambodia – Laos – Myanmar – Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11thAyeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, Santipitaks said multilateralism and regional cooperation matter as global risks and uncertainties rise.

She said CLMV, ACMECS and MRC are key to growth, narrower development gaps, climate change response, infrastructure and livelihoods. CLMV and ACMECS are country-led and open, while MRC, set up in 1995 under the Mekong Agreement, manages sustainable development in the Lower Mekong Basin.

Both summits target connectivity and narrower economic gaps, with water-food-energy linkage as the core, she said, adding that frameworks must coordinate to avoid duplication and maximise joint results, thereby ensuring practical results for countries and people.

Countries need to share more Mekong data, widen information access and use technology and innovation for disaster prevention, early warning and contributions to the 11-member ASEAN, she said.

Vietnam, as the host, has the vision, position and voice in CLMV, ACMECS and MRC to drive coordination, action plans and the Mekong countries’ contributions. The Mekong Delta is Asia’s rice bowl but is exposed to downstream shocks.

The fact that Vietnam can gather leaders of all Mekong sub-region countries to address important issues is highly meaningful, especially amid global challenges related to water, food and energy, particularly energy crises in other regions, Busadee said.

She flagged water quality and pollution as urgent, including reported risks from arsenic, heavy metals and other sources. Early action is needed, she said, urging that the problem must be tackled early from the outset and a clear action plan must be built for both the medium and long term.

According to her, the Vietnam summit gives leaders a chance to assess severity and seek common solutions. MRC and Mekong mechanisms can offer technical support, scientific evidence, experts and international coordination.

Her remarks signal high expectations for Vietnam to coordinate across mechanisms for sustainable development, water security and Mekong basin prosperity./.