Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Jotham Napat and his spouse, Lettis Napat, arrived in Hanoi on November 29 evening, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from November 29 to December 4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Hoang Long and Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia concurrently accredited to Vanuatu Pham Hung Tam welcomed the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.



Vietnam and Vanuatu officially established diplomatic relations in 1982. Sharing common views on peace, security, international law and aspirations for sustainable development, the two countries have steadily fostered a relationship of friendship and fruitful cooperation. Vanuatu has consistently attached importance to strengthening its cooperation with Vietnam.



The two sides maintain exchanges of delegations and meetings at various levels while coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).



Vietnam supports Vanuatu’s position on reforming the United Nations to ensure that the voices and legitimate interests of all countries, particularly small island developing states, are adequately represented.



For its part, Vanuatu has supported Vietnam’s candidacies for various multilateral bodies, including non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 terms, membership of the World Heritage Committee for 2013-2017, and membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2014-2016 and 2023-2025 terms. Most recently, Vanuatu supported Vietnam’s candidacy for a judgeship at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-2035 term.



Educational cooperation is a bright spot in the bilateral relations. During visits to Vietnam by Vanuatu’s education leaders in October 2024 and January 2025, the two sides discussed areas in which Vietnam has strengths, including agriculture, forestry and fisheries, trade and investment, information technology, tourism and human resource development.



The education ministers of the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on educational cooperation. Currently, around 160 Vanuatuan students are studying in Vietnam.



There remains considerable potential for economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Vanuatu, given the complementary nature of their economies. Vanuatu is pursuing a transition from subsistence production to commercial production, with fisheries, agriculture and tourism identified as its three top priorities. Meanwhile, Vietnam has strengths in agricultural production, seafood processing, food, consumer goods, technology and training.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Australia, Ambassador Pham Hung Tam said that during a private visit to Vietnam in January 2026, PM Jotham Napat met and encouraged Vanuatuan students studying at universities in Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa and Hanoi. He also visited agricultural production models in the Mekong Delta.



These activities demonstrated Vanuatu’s leadership’s interest in human resource development and in learning from Vietnam’s development experience, the ambassador said.



Assessing the significance of PM Jotham Napat’s official visit to Vietnam and the expected outcomes for the bilateral relations, Tam said that, for Vanuatu, the visit would help advance its foreign policy of “being friends with all countries,” diversify its economic partners, seek mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities and learn from Vietnam’s development experience.



For Vietnam, the visit presents an opportunity to deepen its friendship with Vanuatu, elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level in a more practical and effective manner, and expand cooperation with the South Pacific region, while exploring opportunities to strengthen connectivity and mobilise resources for national development.



This is the second official visit to Vietnam by a Vanuatuan prime minister, following the visit by PM Joe Natuman in 2014. More than a decade later, the current visit provides an important opportunity for both sides to inject fresh momentum into their bilateral relations./.









VNA