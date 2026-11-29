Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), led by Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee for Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Hung, paid a working visit to Cuba from November 24 - 28 to exchange practical experience in legislative affairs and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

At a parliamentary scientific seminar, Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado said the event was an opportunity for both sides to share experience from Vietnam's Doi Moi (Renewal) process and Cuba's socio-economic transformation.

She said the exchanges would help strengthen the special friendship between the two countries and promote inter-parliamentary cooperation in economic modernisation, legal improvement and parliamentary supervision.

Mari Machado emphasised that Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh had laid the foundation for an exemplary relationship of solidarity and unity between the two nations. She said this valuable legacy should be preserved and further strengthened for future generations.

For his part, Hung said the seminar would make another important contribution to the history of Vietnam-Cuba friendship, helping promote substantive, effective and sustainable bilateral cooperation across all fields for the benefit of both peoples.

At a meeting attended by President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez, legislators from both countries held extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest, including the economy, finance, trade, legislation, agriculture, industry and energy.

During the visit, Hung and the Vietnamese delegation also conducted field visits to explore opportunities for economic cooperation.

President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez introduces the Mariel Special Development Zone to the Vietnamese delegation. (Photo: VNA)

They inspected a rice cultivation project jointly implemented by Los Palacios Food Company in Pinar del Rio province and Vietnam's AgriVMA company. The delegation also explored the economic potential of Artemisa province and the Mariel Special Development Zone.

They also visited Suchel TBV S.A., a joint venture between Vietnam's Thai Binh company and Cuba's Nexus company, to learn about its operations and prospects for cooperation./.