Beijing (VNA) – Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended a gathering of spouses of leaders and representatives of APEC economies in Shenzhen on November 19, using the occasion to spread Vietnam’s image on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders’ Week.

The event was chaired by Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President.

The guests toured an exhibition showcasing Chinese culture, attended a tea party and watched a music show.

Ly and Peng welcomed their Shenzhen reunion and recalled their meeting last April during the state visit by General Secretary and President To Lam. They discussed the carefully staged performances by local artists staged to welcome the spouses.

Vietnam’s first lady said the China trip alongside the country’s top leader has left a strong impression on her, and hoped that the two sides would meet soon to discuss the two countries’ distinctive cultures and arts.

At the event, her “ao dai” won praise from fellow APEC spouses, who admired the grace and elegance of Vietnam’s traditional attire.

The spouses also said they hope to visit Vietnam soon in APEC Year 2027.

Welcoming the encounters, Ly said she looks forward to seeing them again at the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week on Phu Quoc island./.