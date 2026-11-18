Hong Kong (VNA) – A Vietnamese inter-agency delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan paid a working visit to Beijing and Hong Kong (China) from November 16 to 18 to promote cooperation in international law.

On November 16, at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Beijing, Tuan, acting on behalf of the Vietnamese President, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed).

The signing is in line with Vietnam’s policy of diversifying and multilateralising external relations, proactively engaging in international affairs, and upholding the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Once the convention enters into force for Vietnam, it will provide an additional channel for mediation in disputes involving businesses and investors, helping promote economic, trade and investment ties with other IOMed member countries and support the country's growth objectives in its new development phase.

During the Hong Kong leg of the visit, the delegation met with the IOMed Secretariat to discuss the organisation's rules and experience in mediating disputes in construction and maritime affairs, capacity-building in mediation, and cooperation in promoting IOMed's services among Vietnamese businesses and mediators.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan (left) and Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Paul Lam sign an MoU on cooperation. (Photo published by VNA)

At a meeting with Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Tuan reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of attaching importance and top priority to relations with China, as well as its respect and support for the “one country, two systems” policy, adding that Vietnam encourages its ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen friendly exchanges, practical cooperation and strategic connectivity with Hong Kong.

The two sides also inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in international legal training, providing a basis for capacity-building activities and information exchanges on relevant laws and policies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, IOMed is an intergovernmental international organisation that provides mediation services to resolve disputes between states, between states and investors, and among private entities. It also promotes capacity-building in mediation, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries./.