Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 18 on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in Shenzhen, China.



The top Vietnamese leader congratulated Russia on the success of the ninth State Duma (lower house) election, an important political event for the country in 2026.



He spoke highly of Russia’s role in and contributions to APEC, and called on Russia to support Vietnam in hosting APEC Year 2027. He invited President Putin to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc, combined with a bilateral visit to Vietnam.



The two leaders highly valued the achievements made by both sides in continuously advancing the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



General Secretary and President Lam said that immediately after his state visit to Russia in September, Vietnam has drawn up an action plan with specific objectives and timelines, focusing on implementing strategic projects and cooperation in key areas.



The two leaders agreed to continue stepping up exchanges of delegations along with high-level and other-level contacts between their countries' Parties, States, governments and parliaments, while making more effective use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam–Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic – Trade and Scientific – Technological Cooperation, thereby creating fresh impetus for bilateral relations in the time ahead.



President Putin expressed his pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President Lam again, stressing that the Vietnamese leader's state visit to Russia in September marked a new milestone in the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



Vietnam is always a trusted and priority partner in Russia’s policy towards the Asia-Pacific region, he remarked, thanking the Vietnamese leader for the invitation and affirming Russia’s support and readiness to work closely with Vietnam to ensure the success of APEC Year 2027.



President Putin proposed that the two sides coordinate in effectively implementing strategic, long-term cooperation projects, particularly in the energy sector. He underlined Russia’s readiness to share experience and technology and support Vietnam in training personnel in the energy sector.



In terms of economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to promote collaboration in areas where they have strengths and considerable potential, with a focus on traditional and new energy, including nuclear power, wind power and gas-fired power.



They agreed to improve the performance of joint oil and gas ventures and step up cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG), while strengthening collaboration in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-quality human resources training to meet each country’s development needs.



The two sides also discussed measures to promptly address difficulties and obstacles and further facilitate connections and cooperation between businesses of the two countries.



Both leaders highly valued the strong progress in tourism, education – training, and people-to-people exchanges.



General Secretary and President Lam welcomed President Putin’s decision to waive visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens holding ordinary passports to enter Russia, saying the move will help promote tourism and people-to-people ties, and deepen mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples.



On regional and international issues, the two leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability, increasing dialogue and cooperation, and upholding the role of multilateralism, the United Nations and the fundamental principles of international law.



At the meeting, they also exchanged views on orientations for enhancing cooperation within APEC and ASEAN frameworks for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA