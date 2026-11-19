Shenzhen (VNA) – Vietnam treasures its relations with the Philippines and wishes to work with the country to effectively implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership framework, top leader To Lam told Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at their meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on the Philippines to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027 and invited President Marcos Jr. to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc, An Giang province. He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to continue serving as a stable, long-term rice supplier to the Philippines, contributing to the latter’s food security.

President Marcos Jr. welcomed the positive development of bilateral relations following the establishment of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, saying that the Philippines considers Vietnam an important maritime neighbour and partner in Southeast Asia. He expressed a desire to strengthen substantive cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, technology and digital transformation, as well as agriculture and food security.

The leaders agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation and maritime collaboration, while enhancing coordination between law enforcement forces, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight. They underscored the importance of settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Discussing regional and international issues, General Secretary and President To Lam spoke highly of the Philippines’ role as ASEAN Chair in 2026 and affirmed that Vietnam would continue to closely coordinate with the country to strengthen ASEAN's solidarity and centrality./.