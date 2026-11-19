Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on November 19 morning on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China.



General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Papua New Guinea on its development achievements and spoke highly of its role in the South Pacific region and at regional and international forums. He asked Papua New Guinea to support Vietnam in hosting APEC 2027 and invited Prime Minister Marape to attend the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc.



Highlighting the considerable potential for cooperation between the two countries, the Vietnamese leader proposed translating their sound political ties into concrete cooperation programmes that deliver practical benefits to their peoples He called for more exchanges of delegations and high-level contacts, particularly on the sidelines of multilateral conferences, and encouraged both sides to strengthen their diplomatic presence in each other’s capitals.



He also called for a review and effective implementation of existing agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding on fisheries cooperation, as well as the consideration of new agreements and the establishment of bilateral consultation and dialogue mechanisms.



The General Secretary and President also proposed promoting cooperation in mining, oil and gas, processing, forestry, fisheries, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, labour and vocational training. He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in agriculture and welcomes Papua New Guinean students to pursue studies and vocational training in the Southeast Asian nation.



The two sides needs to improve air connectivity, thereby facilitating people-to-people and cultural exchanges and tourism between the two countries.



PM Marape, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on taking on the role of host of APEC 2027.



The two countries share many historical similarities and have ample opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and coffee production and processing, the PM he said, expressing his wish that Vietnamese businesses will explore investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea.



On regional and multilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese leader proposed that the two sides maintain consultations and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, uphold international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and work to maintain peace, stability, maritime safety and security, and protect the marine environment.



He affirmed that Vietnam is willing to serve as a bridge to promote relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), and supports Papua New Guinea in strengthening its engagement with ASEAN.



PM Marape reaffirmed Papua New Guinea’s support for Vietnam as host of APEC 2027, and expressed his desire to deepen ties with ASEAN and his country's readiness to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and the Pacific island nations./.

VNA