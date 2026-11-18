Shenzhen (VNA) - Party General Secretary and President To Lam met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on November 18 on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China.



At the meeting, the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the positive momentum and considerable potential in Vietnam-Singapore relations, affirming Vietnam’s strong commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore. He expressed his desire to work closely with Singapore to effectively implement the 2025-2030 Action Programme for the partnership, developing bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive manner.



He commended Singapore’s role in APEC and called on the country to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027. He extended an invitation to the Singaporean PM to visit Vietnam and attend the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc.



Highlighting Singapore’s continued position as one of Vietnam’s leading foreign investors, General Secretary and President Lam urged both sides to continue promoting trade and investment ties, particularly in high technology, renewable energy, smart infrastructure and sustainable urban development, and step up cooperation in offshore wind power exports, carbon credit trading and seaports.



Vietnam called on Singapore to continue providing technical expertise and human resources to support international financial centre development, as well as assisting Vietnam in operating its National Data Centre and advising on the development and management of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence centres.



The Vietnamese leader asked both sides to maintain ASEAN’s common position on the East Sea, fully and seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and step up negotiations towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



For his part, PM Wong expressed his pleasure with the positive development of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and spoke highly of the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam’s recent visit to Singapore, affirming that Singapore attaches great importance to its relations with Vietnam. He said Singapore wishes to strengthen substantive cooperation in trade, investment, digital transformation and green transition, while expanding collaboration into promising emerging areas such as high technology, artificial intelligence, data, the digital economy and energy.



He noted that Singapore, as ASEAN Chair in 2027, looks forward to working closely with Vietnam in its capacity as APEC host that year.



The two leaders agreed to further strengthen political trust and welcomed the outcomes of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue.



They also agreed to consolidate pillars of economic cooperation, expand investment, promote next-generation Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with a focus on smart and green development, explore collaboration on infrastructure and smart urban development, and enhance cooperation in cybersecurity and the fight against transnational crime and cybercrime.



Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating and supporting each other within ASEAN and APEC frameworks, contributing to a united and strong ASEAN that is more broadly connected with its partners./.

VNA