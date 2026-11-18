Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Shenzhen on November 18.



The meeting took place on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s attendance at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in China.



Speaking highly of the robust strides and positive outcomes in cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and top priority to developing friendship and cooperation with China.



He underscored Vietnam’s consistent support for the "One Country, Two Systems" policy, the Basic Law and related regulations of Hong Kong, as well as the region's prosperity and the well-being of its people.



Vietnam always supports and encourages its ministries, sectors, and localities to step up cooperation with Hong Kong, he added.



For his part, Lee congratulated Vietnam on its significant socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President Lam.



Expressing confidence in Vietnam's growing prosperity and rising international stature, the Chief Executive affirmed that the Hong Kong administration and business community have strong confidence in the development potential and prospects of both Vietnam and Hong Kong–Vietnam relations.



The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Shenzhen on November 18, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

To further enhance ties in the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue working together to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of Vietnam and China, alongside the outcomes of visits and meetings between Vietnamese and Hong Kong leaders. Key priorities include increasing mutual visits at all levels, as well as expanding and improving the quality and efficiency of cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, and finance.



They also agreed to encourage Hong Kong enterprises to invest in high technology, semiconductor and electronics industries, data centres, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.



General Secretary and President Lam called on Hong Kong to facilitate market access for Vietnam’s key exports, including rice, agro-forestry-fishery products, and fresh and processed fruits, while strengthening supply chain connectivity. He also proposed expanding collaboration in monetary finance, securities, and banking, and continuing to explore linkages between the Vietnam International Financial Centre and the Hong Kong financial market.



The two sides further concurred in boosting coordination in citizen protection, judicial affairs, and law enforcement to create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Hong Kong.



They pledged to broaden connections across culture, education, labour, tourism, science – technology, and people-to-people exchanges, and coordinate effectively within multilateral economic cooperation frameworks of which both sides are members, thus bringing about mutual benefits and contributing to the overall development of Vietnam–China relations.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited Lee to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Vietnam. The Hong Kong Chief Executive affirmed strong support for Vietnam to successfully host APEC next year./.