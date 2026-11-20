Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) ranked 11th in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2026, leading Vietnamese companies on the list.

According to CEO of Petrovietnam Le Manh Cuong, the firm is pursuing a strategy to strengthen national energy security and develop human resources, targeting a place in the Fortune Global 500.

At the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026, recently held in Ho Chi Minh City by US-based Fortune magazine under the theme “New Horizons, Enduring Growth”, he delivered pivotal messages as a Featured Speaker during the panel discussion entitled "Powering Growth: Energy Security, Infrastructure, and Electrifying the Economy."

Accordingly, Cuong provided an in-depth analysis of global energy trends and their implications for Vietnam and Petrovietnam, outlining the group’s strategic direction to ensure national energy security, meet economic growth needs, and achieve its strategic development goals.

Rising energy demand, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties pose major challenges for Vietnam and economies worldwide, underscoring the need for solutions to ensure a stable, reliable and resilient energy supply in the face of external shocks, he stressed.

Domestic refineries currently meet around 70-75% of the country’s demand for petroleum products, although one of the two facilities still relies on imported crude oil. Geopolitical tensions, including recent conflicts in the Middle East, have disrupted supplies in some areas. Petrovietnam responded by securing alternative crude supplies, engaging with partners and diversifying its sources of supply to other countries.

Resilience to fluctuations cannot be built in a short period of time, the CEO said, noting that businesses must proactively prepare to be ready to respond when crises arise. For Vietnam, energy security is closely linked to national security. To sustain its target of “double-digit” economic growth, energy supply must always stay one step ahead.

To ensure energy security and meet the economy’s growth targets, Petrovietnam will continue to focus on its core strength in the oil and gas sector in the immediate term, with LNG serving as a medium-term solution. The group is also prioritising the development of new energy sources.

Vietnam boasts the largest offshore wind power potential in Southeast Asia, offering promising prospects as a key solution for the future, he said, adding that this is also an area in which Petrovietnam is focusing its development efforts, building on its core capabilities and many years of experience in offshore operations.

To achieve international stature, Petrovietnam’s key strategy is to invest in people. After more than half a century of formation and development, its human resources are its most invaluable asset.

Petrovietnam believes that every employee has the potential to contribute and create new value, Cuong stressed./.