Business

Petrovietnam, shareholders discuss Nghi Son refinery’s long-term development

The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and shareholders of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) have discussed operational priorities and long-term development orientations for the Nghi Son Refinery, focusing on operational stability, efficiency and energy security.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) is implementing measures to diversify its supply sources and expand its capacity to process different crude grades. (Photo: VNA)
Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) is implementing measures to diversify its supply sources and expand its capacity to process different crude grades. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and shareholders of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) have discussed operational priorities and long-term development orientations for the Nghi Son Refinery, focusing on operational stability, efficiency and energy security.

The discussions were held during a meeting of NSRP shareholders' chief executive officers in Hanoi on October 1. Participants included leaders from Petrovietnam, NSRP and its shareholders, namely Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (MCI).

The meeting reviewed NSRP’s 2026 performance, preparations for its 2027 business and production plan, crude oil supply arrangements and the refinery’s long-term development strategy.

According to NSRP, despite disruptions to crude oil supplies caused by global geopolitical developments, the refinery has maintained safe and stable operations at high capacity in 2026 thanks to support from the Government and shareholders. It has also proactively responded to market fluctuations and supply challenges by diversifying crude oil sources, expanding its capacity to process different crude grades, and increasing flexibility in feedstock procurement. These efforts helped maintain uninterrupted production, improve resilience to international energy market volatility, and ensure energy security.

NSRP reported more than 30 million safe working hours without any lost-time accidents. The refinery plans to maintain high-capacity operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, with continued emphasis on safety, operational stability and production efficiency to lay the groundwork for its next stage of development.

For 2027, NSRP has identified three priorities: maintaining safe and efficient core operations, successfully carrying out the TA2027 turnaround maintenance, and preparing necessary conditions for the next phase of development to improve the refinery’s efficiency, competitiveness and sustainability over the medium and long terms.

One of the key issues discussed was securing supplies of crude oil and feedstock. Building on its experience in responding to recent supply fluctuations, NSRP aims to broaden its crude oil portfolio and increase procurement flexibility alongside long-term supply contracts with KPC. The goal is to ensure reliable supplies while improving operational efficiency.

Participants also discussed NSRP’s financial situation, governance, and measures to improve performance and maintain stable and sustainable operations in the coming time.

Their discussions on medium- and long-term development focused on operational efficiency, business model improvements, greater autonomy and flexibility in production and commercial activities, digital transformation, and potential new cooperation and development opportunities to increase the refinery’s value.

Reaffirming their commitment to partnership, responsibility and sustainable development, the shareholders agreed to continue close coordination in finalising the 2027 business and production plan and implementing measures to improve NSRP’s performance.

The meeting offered a chance to strengthen high-level coordination mechanisms among shareholders and identify appropriate solutions to improve operational efficiency and support the refinery’s long-term development, contributing to domestic fuel supplies and ensuring national energy security./.

VNA
#Petrovietnam #Nghi Son refinery #crude oil #oil and gas #energy security
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