Business

Petrovietnam, Murphy strengthen cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production

Petrovietnam General Director Le Manh Cuong met on September 30 with Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Development and Engineering Francisco R. Garcia to discuss the results of their cooperation and future collaboration.

An overview of the working session (Source: petrotimes.vn)
An overview of the working session (Source: petrotimes.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the US-based Murphy Oil Corporation sought ways to strengthen their cooperation in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in Vietnam.

Petrovietnam General Director Le Manh Cuong met on September 30 with Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Development and Engineering Francisco R. Garcia to discuss the results of their cooperation and future collaboration.

At the meeting, Cuong congratulated Murphy and its partners on achieving key milestones ahead of schedule, as well as a series of commercial oil and gas discoveries resulting from recent exploration and appraisal activities in Vietnam.

He said these achievements reflected Murphy and its partners’ persistent efforts to overcome the difficulties and challenges encountered in recent years. Petrovietnam highly valued Murphy’s effective cooperation, proactive approach and strong commitment to project implementation.

petrovietnam2.jpg
Petrovietnam General Director Le Manh Cuong (R) meets with Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Development and Engineering Francisco R. Garcia on September 30 (Source: petrotimes.vn)

Describing Murphy as a long-term strategic partner, the Petrovietnam leader expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation in core areas, including exploration, development and production, while exploring potential opportunities for cooperation in exploration and production (E&P) in international markets.

Petrovietnam pledged to continue supporting Murphy and facilitating its operations to the fullest extent within its authority, enabling the company to keep field development, exploration and appraisal activities on schedule. It will also work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to review and approve key project milestones in accordance with regulations.

Cuong also encouraged Murphy to apply new and advanced technologies in oil and gas exploration and production in Vietnam, including ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic surveys and multilateral well drilling.

For his part, Garcia spoke highly of the support and coordination provided by Petrovietnam and relevant agencies as Murphy has pursued exploration, appraisal and development activities for its oil and gas projects in Vietnam.

He said the achievements recorded in recent years have resulted from effective cooperation among Murphy, Petrovietnam and their partners. Murphy pledged to continue working closely with Petrovietnam to accelerate project implementation, particularly at the Lac Da Vang B (Golden Camel B) and Hai Su Vang (Golden Sea Lion) fields, while pursuing further exploration and appraisal programmes.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to consolidate their trusted, long-term partnership, contributing to the development of Vietnam’s oil and gas exploration and production activities and the safeguarding of national energy security./.

VNA
#Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group #Petrovietnam #Murphy Oil Corporation #oil and gas exploration
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