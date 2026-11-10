Hanoi (VNA) – By maintaining ties with Australian businesses and proactively seeking cooperation opportunities in emerging energy sectors, the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) is gradually expanding its international partner network, contributing to stronger economic, trade and energy ties between Vietnam and Australia.

Against the backdrop of continued volatility in global energy markets, ensuring energy security and advancing the energy transition have become shared priorities for both Vietnam and Australia.

For Vietnam, Australia holds significant potential as an energy cooperation partner, given its strengths in natural resources, technology and experience in developing large-scale projects. These advantages provide a solid foundation for Petrovietnam to strengthen engagement with Australian businesses and gradually expand partnerships across the entire energy value chain.

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, Petrovietnam CEO Le Manh Cuong met with a delegation from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam on November 9.

Discussions focused on connecting Petrovietnam and its member units with Australian businesses, investors, research institutes and technology partners. The meeting was expected to help both sides turn potential opportunities into concrete cooperation initiatives that match their respective needs and strengths.

Strengthening links across the oil and gas value chain

Cooperation between Petrovietnam and Australian businesses has already taken shape in several segments of the oil and gas value chain.

Regarding crude oil, Ampol is currently an Australian company purchasing Vietnamese crude oil and condensate. Since 2023, nearly 3.3 million tonnes of crude oil have been exported to Australia. Conversely, Ampol is also among the suppliers of crude oil to the Dung Quat Refinery, which has received and successfully processed 1.15 million barrels of Cooper Basin crude oil from Australia.

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has put into operation the Thi Vai LNG terminal complex after nearly four years of construction. (Photo: VNA)

In the field of gas, Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on LNG purchase and sale with Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. (WETS) in May 2021. WETS is currently included on PV GAS LNG's list of potential suppliers. In addition, PV GAS Trading has gradually increased imports of Australian-origin liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), helping diversify its supply sources.

In terms of coal, in May, Petrovietnam Power Generation Branch (PVPGB) held a working session with Glencore International AG to discuss demand for and potential supplies of Australian coal for the Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant. This initiative is part of efforts to diversify fuel sources for power generation.

Meanwhile, Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) has maintained ties with engineering and design partners, including ICON Engineering, Wood and Worley. These activities are helping raise the international profile of Vietnam's oil and gas technical services sector.

Expanding cooperation into emerging energy sectors

Alongside existing commercial and technical service activities, Petrovietnam sees considerable potential for further cooperation with Australia in emerging energy sectors. Key areas of interest include liquefied natural gas (LNG), offshore wind power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

Building on Australia's experience and strengths in energy development, technology and emissions reduction solutions, closer engagement could enable Petrovietnam to access additional resources, expertise and technologies to support its energy transition. Its member units operating in technical services, gas, power generation, refining and petrochemicals, and fertiliser production will also have greater opportunities to enter new markets, seek investment partners and develop supply chains.

Expanding ties with Australian businesses will not only help diversify Petrovietnam's partnerships, enhance its competitiveness and contribute to national energy security, but also foster more substantive business-to-business connections between the two countries. These efforts will provide an important foundation for energy cooperation to contribute further to the development of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.