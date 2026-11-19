Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,646 VND/USD on November 19, dropping 10 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,928 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,364 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks went up.



At 8:15 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,920 VND/USD. The rates at Vietcombank rose 40 VND while those at BIDV increased 30 VND from the trading session on November 18 morning./.

VNA