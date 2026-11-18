Berlin (VNA) – Vietnam Dialogue 2026, held in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 17, attracted more than 160 delegates from agencies, organisations, businesses and academic institutions, highlighting growing interest among German and European investors in Vietnam’s economic prospects and cooperation opportunities.

Discussions focused on Vietnam’s economic outlook, investment climate reforms, human resource development and opportunities for cooperation between Vietnamese businesses and partners from Germany and Europe.

Speaking at the event, Vietnam Dialogue co-founders Dr. Marcus Wittner and Jan René Fricke said the initiative to launch the forum came from the aspiration to bring together individuals and organisations sharing an interest in strengthening ties between Vietnam and Europe. Attendance has increased from 120 participants at the inaugural event in 2024 to more than 160 this year.

Growing international business interest in Southeast Asia is also creating more opportunities for German companies to explore the Vietnamese market and expand cooperation, they noted.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Germany Dang Thi Thanh Phuong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Germany Dang Thi Thanh Phuong said that Germany is one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Europe, while Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role in Germany’s relations with Southeast Asia.

The growing presence of German businesses in Vietnam, particularly in infrastructure, energy, logistics, technology and manufacturing, reflects the long-term cooperation potential between the two countries, she said, adding the forum would help strengthen business connections and promote the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership.

German and European experts and business representatives at the event described Vietnam as an increasingly attractive destination for international investors, thanks to its expanding role in global supply chains, growing domestic market and rising purchasing power, as well as its potential in services, technology and innovation.

They also acknowledged improvements in the business environment, particularly the digitalisation of administrative and customs procedures and stronger dialogue between authorities and businesses.

Cooperation between Vietnam, and Germany and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade and investment into high-tech sectors. German companies have strengths in technology, automation, infrastructure, energy and training, while Vietnam offers a promising market and an increasingly important position in international supply chains. The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the trend towards supply chain diversification are creating further opportunities for businesses on both sides.

However, experts stressed that Vietnam needed to maintain a stable and predictable investment environment, develop a skilled workforce, particularly in technology and semiconductor industries, and improve the competitiveness of domestic enterprises, especially small and medium-sized businesses. Simplifying administrative procedures, improving access to capital and promoting technology transfer are also identified as priorities.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Germany, Professor Jonathan London, an expert in political economy at Leiden University in the Netherlands and former senior economic adviser to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Vietnam, said the country was undergoing a period of significant opportunities and positive changes.

He noted that Germany, the Netherlands and Nordic countries had considerable potential to support Vietnam's economic transformation through technology, solutions and organisational experience. He also highlighted the need to strengthen local authorities' capacity for international economic engagement to connect more effectively with foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Jens Ruebbert, Managing Director and Regional Head Asia and Pacific at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), said Vietnam’s major infrastructure projects and economic reforms were driving up demand for capital. Establishing an international financial centre was therefore a suitable direction, with Ho Chi Minh City taking priority, followed by Da Nang. He also called for simpler procedures for foreign financial institutions to establish branches and representative offices, alongside tax incentives and investment in high-quality human resources.

Alexander Ziehe, Chairman of the German Business Association in Vietnam, praised the Vietnamese Government’s openness to German and European investment and its efforts to improve the business environment. He highlighted opportunities in industry, infrastructure and sustainable construction, while stressing the importance of accelerating the development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre to facilitate international capital flows and investment./.