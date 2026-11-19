Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Anphabe Joint Stock Company on November 18 announced the 2026 list of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam at a conference themed “Human-AI Advantage” in Ho Chi Minh City.



Based on 72,000 votes from experienced employees evaluating the employer brands of 713 businesses across 18 industries, the rankings were divided into two categories: large- and medium-sized enterprises.



Nestlé Vietnam topped the large-enterprise ranking, with Acecook Vietnam and AEON Vietnam also making the top 10. In the medium-sized enterprise category, L’Oréal Vietnam took first place, while CADIVI, LG VINA and LOTTE MALL were among the top 10.



The conference highlighted three major challenges facing Vietnamese businesses amid rapid AI development and growing pressure to improve productivity: streamlining organisational structures, adopting AI and developing talent.



An Anphabe survey of around 650 business leaders and human resources directors showed that 44% of businesses prioritise organisational streamlining, while 67% have adopted AI to varying degrees. However, translating these strategies into tangible results remains a challenge.



Thanh Nguyen, Managing Director and Chief Happiness Officer at Anphabe, said that the survey, now in its 14th year, continues to promote healthy competition among businesses in investing in talent and building attractive workplaces.



She stressed that in the AI era, businesses must go beyond attracting talent to create working environments where individual capabilities can be developed and transformed into collective strength.



L’Oréal Vietnam takes first place in the medium-sized enterprise category. (Photo: VNA)

Bui Thi Ninh, Deputy Director of the VCCI's Ho Chi Minh City branch, said that human resources quality and labour productivity will be crucial to achieving ambitious economic growth targets.



According to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, labour productivity reached approximately 9,800 USD per worker in 2025, up 6.8% year-on-year. To achieve annual economic growth of at least 10%, productivity must increase by around 8.5% annually, compared with an average of 5.3% over the past five years.



She noted that competitiveness could no longer rely on low-cost labour or longer working hours, but must increasingly be driven by technology, management capabilities and human capital.



A good workplace is not merely about welfare policies but also an investment in productivity. It enables employees to develop new skills, take on greater responsibility and be recognised, while helping businesses retain talent and innovate faster, she said./.