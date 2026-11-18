Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva agreed to deepen cooperation between Vietnam and the fund during their meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 18.



General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the contributions made by the IMF and its Managing Director to strengthening international monetary and financial stability and promoting global macroeconomic policy coordination.



He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its cooperation with the IMF and values the fund’s continued support through policy advice, macroeconomic reviews, technical assistance and capacity building.



Vietnam is committed to remaining an active and responsible member, contributing to collective efforts to enhance monetary and financial stability and promote sustainable growth, he stated.



Discussing the international situation, General Secretary and President Lam noted that the global political and economic landscape is undergoing profound changes in terms of the world order, technology, governance and development models, bringing with them numerous risks and uncertainties for the global economy.



As a highly open economy, Vietnam is directly affected by external fluctuations, but has gradually improved its resilience and adaptability. In the first nine months of 2026, its GDP grew by more than 9% against a backdrop of macroeconomic stability. Major corporations have recognised the country’s strategic stability and increasingly well-developed investment and business ecosystem, and have continued to expand their investments in Vietnam.



The leader stressed that Vietnam is determined to enter a new stage of development, working towards its two centenary goals, including becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. The country identifies strategic autonomy coupled with deep international integration, science – technology, innovation and digital transformation as key foundations and drivers of development.



For her part, Georgieva praised Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and positive growth prospects, particularly its ability to sustain high growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and strengthening major economic balances.



She said the IMF has been closely monitoring developments in Vietnam and regards the country as a noteworthy example of combining fast growth with stability and stronger resilience.



Amid global economic volatility, the Managing Director noted that Vietnam has considerable opportunities to further capitalise on its strengths in international integration, investment attraction and economic restructuring.



The country should continue institutional reforms, improve labour productivity, develop the private sector and bolster its capacity to respond to international financial and trade risks, she said, adding that the IMF will continue supporting Vietnam through policy advice, macroeconomic assessments and technical assistance in areas where the country has needs.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited the IMF Managing Director and experts to attend activities within the framework of APEC Year 2027, to be hosted by Vietnam./.

VNA