Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a working meeting with Liao Lin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), in Shenzhen, China, on November 17 to discuss cooperation in capital mobilisation, project financing and financial connectivity between the two countries.

The meeting took place during the working visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities.

At the meeting, Tuan spoke highly of ICBC’s financial capacity, international network and experience in trade finance, capital mobilisation and project financing. He also recognised the bank’s contributions to supporting businesses, promoting trade and investment, and providing funding for projects in Vietnam.

The minister called on ICBC to share market information and experience in raising international capital, while helping connect Vietnamese partners with investors.

He stressed that potential cooperation arrangements should carefully consider capital costs, loan maturities and risk management to ensure effective capital use and public debt safety.

Regarding infrastructure development, Tuan acknowledged ICBC’s interest in transport and railway projects connecting Vietnam and China. He called on the bank to work with relevant Vietnamese agencies to study suitable financing solutions and capital arrangements in line with actual demand, legal documents and decisions by competent authorities.

For his part, Liao spoke highly of Vietnam’s development prospects and expressed ICBC’s wish to further strengthen cooperation with the Ministry of Finance.

He said the bank was ready to leverage its strengths in capital arrangement, project financing and cross-border financial services to support Vietnamese partners and promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in project financing and raising funds on international markets through bond issuance. They agreed to maintain coordination between their respective focal-point units to further discuss potential areas of cooperation, contributing to stronger financial connectivity between Vietnam and China./.