Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines officially launched a direct route between Da Nang and Singapore on November 17, making Da Nang the airline’s third departure point in Vietnam offering direct flights to the city-state, after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The new service brings the airline’s total frequency between Vietnam and Singapore to 42 round-trip flights per week.

The route operates daily using Airbus A321 aircraft, with a flight time of nearly three hours. Previously, Vietnam Airlines operated 14 round-trip flights per week between Hanoi and Singapore and 21 between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Vietnam welcomed nearly 388,000 visitors from Singapore in the first ten months of 2026, up 28.9% year-on-year. This growth rate was more than twice the overall increase in international arrivals to the country.

A Vietnam Airlines representative said the new direct service would allow Singaporean visitors to reach Da Nang without transiting through Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City. It would also make it easier for them to explore central Vietnam’s tourism destinations and heritage sites, including Hoi An and Hue.

To mark the launch, the airline is offering round-trip economy-class tickets starting at 5.26 million VND (204.74 USD), inclusive of taxes and fees, excluding peak travel periods. The promotion applies to tickets issued during the first three months of operation for flights from November 17, 2026 to May 31, 2027.

The Da Nang-Singapore route is the latest addition to Vietnam Airlines’ network expansion in 2026, following the launch of Hanoi-Amsterdam, Hanoi-Ahmedabad, Ho Chi Minh City-Phuket and Ho Chi Minh City-Colombo services.

The airline is also increasing flight frequencies on key markets to meet travel demand and support tourism, trade and investment, contributing to the country's target of achieving double-digit economic growth./.

Nguyễn Bích Hường