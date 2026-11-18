Hanoi (VNA) - Featuring an image of Ha Long Bay at the top of its latest article on winter-sun escapes in Southeast Asia, The Telegraph has highlighted Vietnam as one of the destinations worth exploring in 2026. Beyond cruises through a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ha Long offers a diverse range of experiences from day to night, including panoramic cable car rides, vibrant seaside night markets and rejuvenating hot mineral spring retreats amid the forested mountains of Quang Hanh.



In an article titled "Why this is the perfect year for a winter-sun escape in Southeast Asia", published on November 8, 2026, The Telegraph travel writer Lee Cobaj highlights Southast Asia's renewed appeal as a winter holiday destination. Notably, the long-established British newspaper chose an image of Ha Long Bay to lead the feature, accompanied by the caption: "Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay is one of Southeast Asia’s many natural wonders".



Featuring Vietnam under the category "Best for adventure", The Telegraph includes sailing around Ha Long Bay aboard a traditional wooden junk among the country's standout travel experiences. Home to thousands of limestone islands and spectacular cave systems, the UNESCO World Heritage Site takes on a distinctive charm in the final months of the year. As the intense summer heat gives way to milder temperatures, wisps of mist occasionally drifting around the towering limestone peaks create a landscape that is both picturesque and mysterious.





Crossing Cua Luc Bay towards Ba Deo Hill aboard the Queen Cable Car, visitors can take in panoramic views of the turquoise waters and the spectacular coastal cityscape from above. (Photo: Sun Group)

Yet a journey through Ha Long need not end when the cruise returns to shore. In Bai Chay, the growing range of waterfront accommodation, attractions and entertainment venues is giving travellers more ways to experience the destination, whether on a day trip to the World Heritage Site or an extended holiday combining multiple activities.



Located in the heart of Bai Chay, Ha Long International Cruise Port provides a convenient departure point for cruises exploring the bay, while offering easy access to nearby attractions and resorts. Waterfront retreats such as Oakwood Ha Long provide a private and peaceful setting for visitors looking to spend more time soaking up the scenery and embracing the rhythm of life in the coastal city.



After exploring the bay by water, visitors can discover Ha Long from an entirely different perspective aboard the Queen Cable Car at Sun World Ha Long. As the cabins glide across Cua Luc Bay, sweeping views of Bai Chay Bridge, distant mountain ranges and the coastal city unfold in a breathtaking panorama. Atop Ba Deo Hill, the Japanese Garden and Bao Hai Linh Thong Tu spiritual complex offer tranquil spaces for leisurely strolls, sightseeing and quiet reflection amid nature.





The lively atmosphere around the foot of the Lighthouse in Bai Chay. (Photo: Sun Group)

As night falls, Bai Chay comes alive with a different energy. Visitors can stroll around the foot of the Lighthouse, sample local delicacies, browse souvenir stalls and soak up the lively atmosphere of VUI-Fest Ha Long, a seaside night market. A short distance away, Sun Bavaria Ha Long offers an inviting setting for evenings of craft beer, sizzling grilled dishes and music, made all the more enjoyable by the crisp, cool weather towards the end of the year.



For a different kind of winter experience, the Quang Hanh hot mineral spring valley offers a tranquil retreat away from the bustle of the waterfront, surrounded by lush mountains and forests. At Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort, soaking in naturally heated mineral waters amid the cool outdoor air evokes the traditional Japanese onsen bathing experience, while offering a distinctive sense of place rooted in the natural heritage of Quang Ninh.





The Quang Hanh hot mineral springs are distinguished by their high bromine content, one of the notable characteristics of the area's natural mineral waters. (Photo: Sun Group)

What sets the resort apart is not only its Japanese-inspired ambience and hospitality, but also the distinctive properties of Quang Hanh's natural hot mineral springs. According to published analysis results, the mineral waters contain approximately 40.42–45.31 mg/L of bromine. Combined with a variety of mineral bathing pools and private villas featuring their own onsen facilities, the resort offers an appealing opportunity to unwind after days spent cruising and exploring the bay.



Ha Long Bay's prominent appearance in The Telegraph's winter travel feature once again underscores the enduring appeal of Vietnam's natural heritage in the international media. From cruises through a world-renowned natural wonder and panoramic cable car journeys to vibrant nightlife, culinary experiences and restorative hot mineral spring retreats, the growing tourism and hospitality ecosystem developed by Sun Group is helping broaden Ha Long's appeal, giving visitors even more reasons to extend their stay and discover the coastal city at different times of the year./.

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