Hanoi (VNA) - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is organising a business survey programme in Vietnam from November 16-20 to help businesses, authorities and financial institutions from Japan’s Tohoku region explore investment opportunities and expand cooperation with Vietnamese partners.

The programme brings together representatives of more than 10 businesses from Tohoku, with activities in Hanoi, Ninh Binh province, Can Tho city and Ho Chi Minh City.

It includes working sessions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Can Tho University, JICA’s Vietnam office, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi, the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam-Japan Institute for Human Resources Development (VJCC) and the Japanese Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the programme, the delegation will gain insights into development needs and market trends in Vietnam, particularly in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

In Ninh Binh, the delegation visits the project site under JICA’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Support Programme (JICA Biz) and meets partners engaging in the project aiming to develop a high-value vegetable and sweet potato supply chain using Tokushima’s soil improvement method. The project seeks to promote local socio-economic development through private-sector cooperation.

At Can Tho University, the delegation discusses challenges and development needs in agriculture and fisheries in the Mekong Delta.

Business networking and partner-matching activities are also being organised to help Tohoku businesses identify cooperation opportunities, expand their markets and develop overseas operations.

The programme is expected to foster practical partnerships, promote investment and facilitate technology transfer from Japan’s Tohoku region to Vietnam./.