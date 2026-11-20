Lang Son (VNA) – Authorities of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son on November 20 handed T&T Group a contract for the southern Lang Son urban area project and investment certificates for Van Lang 1 and Loc Binh 3 wind power plants.

Their combined investment is set to exceed 11,000 trillion VND (423 million USD), about 6.369 trillion VND of which is for two wind power plants.

Ha Manh Cuong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Finance, said Gia Lai Energy Investment Development JSC, a T&T Group company, is the investor of both wind projects.

Van Lang 1 has a capacity of 80 MW, 16 turbines, located in Na Sam, Hoang Van Thu, Thuy Hung and Dong Dang communes. Its commercial operation is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Loc Binh 3, meanwhile, boasts 60 MW, 12 turbines, situated in Loi Bac, Khuat Xa, Dinh Lap and Chau Son communes. Its operation is slated for the first quarter of 2028.

The wind farms are designed to feed clean, stable power into the national grid, supporting energy security and local economic growth.

At the ceremony to award investment certificates (Photo: laodong.vn)

The urban project in Dong Kinh ward spans about 50.39ha and carries an estimated cost of nearly 4,745 trillion VND. Mong Cai Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., a T&T Group company, is the investor, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Construction Nguyen Duy Dong.

It includes townhouses, villas, commercial housing and high-rise mixed-use housing, plus more than 1,500 social housing units and about 200 resettlement lots. Land is also set aside for education, culture, healthcare and commerce.

It is meant to extend Lang Son’s urban footprint with seamless technical and social infrastructure, improve living standards and add trade, services, jobs and budget revenue.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Huu Hoc pledged local support and told departments to cut administrative processing time, clear bottlenecks, and escalate issues beyond their authority to the provincial People’s Committee.

Lang Son province has so far approved investment policies and investors for seven wind projects totalling 470 MW./.