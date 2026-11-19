New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam’s participation as a partner in the Global Innovation Alliance, a hightlight of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, has opened up new opportunities for Vietnamese technology enterprises to connect with international partners, investors and innovation ecosystems.

Going beyond policy forums and academic exchanges, the summit provides Vietnam with direct access to leading technology corporations, investment funds and deep-tech ecosystems in Bengaluru, widely known as India’s Silicon Valley.

Through exhibition areas, including Country Pavilions, the Startup Zone and the Future Makers platform, alongside business matchmaking programmes, specialised seminars and venture capital pitching sessions, Vietnamese enterprises can seek partners, showcase products and explore investment opportunities.

A clear example of Vietnamese firms' proactive approach to international integration at BTS 2026 is the participation of CT Group, a conglomerate currently operating 15 strategic technology companies in various fields, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), low-altitude economy, semiconductors, AI, digital twins, biotechnology, robotics and other advanced technologies.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Do Hoang Tung, Director of External Relations at CT Group Hi-tech, said the group aims to establish partnerships in manufacturing and research and development, explore expansion into the Indian market and identify strategic investors for large-scale technology projects.

At BTS 2026, CT Group met with Sarus Aerospace and Birdscale to discuss UAVs and the low-altitude economy, and held discussions with Bharat Electronics Limited on high technology and strategic industries. It also held working sessions with ARTPARK and the Indian Institute of Science, two key organisations in the research and innovation ecosystem.

With support from the Vietnamese Embassy in India, CT Group holds a productive meeting with Craic Precision, an Indian company specialising in defence technology and automation. (Photo: VNA)

The firm also had a bilateral meeting with Craic Precision, an Indian company specialising in defence technology and automation. Discussions covered seven potential cooperation areas, including UAVs and counter-UAV systems, robotics, green mobility and market development.

Tung described Craic Precision as a potential strategic partner for CT UAV, a CT Group subsidiary, in India. The two sides will continue assessing their capabilities and needs before agreeing on specific cooperation arrangements.

Manu B. Malagatti, CEO of Craic Precision, told the VNA that cooperation potential is significant as Vietnam is accelerating innovation and modernisation while expanding its presence in the UAV and drone sectors.

He identified three promising areas: introducing Vietnamese products to the Indian market, jointly researching and developing products for global markets, and strengthening defence cooperation, particularly as India is encouraging businesses to modernise their technologies.

Against the backdrop of India's “Make in India” policy and efforts to promote international joint ventures, such business engagements offer Vietnamese enterprises opportunities to move beyond software exports into higher value-added sectors such as UAVs, autonomous robotics, semiconductors and smart mobility.

Joint product development and local commercial partnerships could also help Vietnamese companies meet India's requirements for supply chain security and localisation, while facilitating access to its security, defence and urban electric mobility markets./.