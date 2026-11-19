Hong Kong (VNA) – Eighteen outstanding Vietnamese interior companies under the Vietnam Interiors Association (VNIA) are making their first appearance at DesignInspire 2026 in Hong Kong (China) from November 18-21.

The VNIA booth showcases a broad furniture and design solutions ecosystem, blending local craft materials with contemporary aesthetics, aiming to connect Vietnamese firms and designers with global partners.

VNIA Vice President Nguyen Quoc Thong, who is also Chairman of CARA Lighting Solutions, said the association assembles leading companies for Hong Kong’s flagship design and creativity fair at the invitation of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

He said Vietnam has art-rich products and artisans able to tap green, eco-friendly materials. Going boldly onto the international stage, he said, is a chance to show the real ability of Vietnam’s interior sector.

Kieu Duc Thang, Creative Director and founder of the Yendu ecosystem, called the first Vietnamese interior-design showing at a major Hong Kong exhibition an important milestone. The participating firms span traditional material and modern material design, with hopes of pushing Vietnamese design into international markets. Traditional craft products, he said, are no longer just preservation pieces, but have been given a creative lift to make them more usable in modern life.

Beyond country and territory booths, DesignInspire 2026 is drawing attention with international themed spaces. Italy’s “ABITO/HK” highlight booth is making its Hong Kong debut, a project by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Salone del Mobile.Milano, and the Italian Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau.

The space stages a cross-time dialogue between Italian and Hong Kong fashion and furniture, pairing iconic designs from brands like Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Cassina, Kartell and B&B Italia with works by leading Hong Kong designers and creative artists.

Visitors can also take in multi-sensory installations, including “Cabinets of Wonders” linking Hong Kong and Swiss artists, “House of Lumiere,” and “Breathing in Motion” by Swiss studio atelier oï.

DesignInspire 2026, themed “Wander & Wonder”, is hosted by HKTDC under the auspices of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) and runs alongside Business of Design Week (BODW) 2026. It gathers more than 200 exhibitors from 17 countries and territories with over 320 brands, creating a crossover space for design, art, technology and culture and propelling multicultural exchange and international design connections./.