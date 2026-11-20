Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,659 VND/USD on November 20, up 13 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,942 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,376 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up.



At 8:10 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,560 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,940 VND/USD, rising 20 VND from the trading session on November 19 morning./.



VNA