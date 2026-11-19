2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark. The two countries’ agreement to upgrade ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark in October 2026 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. On this occasion, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) interviewed Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen about the key milestones in the 55-year relations and prospects for future cooperation.