Buenos Aires (VNA) – More than 300 businesses and representatives of importers from various countries attended Argentina Alimenta, the first international food and beverage industry exhibition, held in Buenos Aires on November 17-19.

The event brought together businesses operating across the food production chain, covering agricultural products, meat, dairy, seafood, fruit and vegetables, beverages, wine and food processing technology.

The exhibition attracted around 45 importers from 23 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia, including Vietnam. Business matchmaking activities were organised to help participants find partners, expand markets and boost Argentine exports.

With its advantages in land, climate and abundant natural resources, Argentina is one of South America's major agricultural and food production hubs. The country is particularly strong in beef, cereals, soybeans, vegetable oils, dairy products and wine.

Alongside promoting its key products, Argentine businesses used the exhibition to explore opportunities in new markets, particularly in Asia. Vietnam is seen as a promising market, not only as a destination for Argentine products but also as a potential gateway for the country's goods to reach wider markets across Southeast Asia.

Among those showing particular interest in Vietnam was the Association of Small and Medium Dairy Producers of Argentina (APYMEL). Its member businesses are working to introduce various dairy products, including mozzarella, hard cheeses and powdered milk, to the Vietnamese market. Products from APYMEL members are currently available in more than 50 countries.

Paola Venturini, APYMEL's export director, said the association is working with Argentine authorities and the country's Embassy in Vietnam to study tariff policies, connect with distributors and promote the sale of dairy products. Its member businesses are also targeting various distribution channels in Vietnam, including retail chains, food processing companies and food service providers.

Highlighting the role of Argentina's representative agencies in Vietnam, Venturini said APYMEL highly values the support of Argentina's Agricultural Counsellor in the country. The association has recently organised an online training session with the counsellor for its member businesses and coordinated a survey of the Vietnamese market.

She described the Agricultural Counsellor as an important bridge, helping Argentine businesses access information, gain a better understanding of the market and identify business opportunities. Argentina's appointment of a dedicated agricultural representative in Vietnam, she added, underscores the importance of the Vietnamese market to Argentine businesses.

Argentina is renowned for its dairy products made from milk produced by grass-fed cows. (Photo: VNA)

Assessing prospects for cooperation, Venturini described Vietnam as a dynamic market with considerable development potential and growing appeal. Recalling her visits to the country, she said she has been impressed by its openness, rapid economic development and vibrant market.

Vietnam, she noted, is not only a promising destination for Argentine products but could also develop into a logistics hub and an important gateway for Argentine goods to reach other Southeast Asian markets.

The exhibition also offered an opportunity to highlight Vietnamese products that have established a foothold in Argentina. Cashew nuts are a notable example, with local company DGRX having imported and distributed the product in the country for the past eight years./.