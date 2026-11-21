Moscow (VNA) – A business dialogue on strategic priorities for exports to Vietnam and Indonesia has been held as part of the recent “Made in Russia” forum, with the Russian Export Centre bringing together exporting business owners and representatives of the business community to share insights into key considerations for operating in the Vietnamese market.

Southeast Asia remains a focus of Russia's foreign economic policy, but doing business in the region requires flexibility from both enterprises and governments.

Vietnam and Indonesia, two key destinations, present distinct challenges for Russian exporters. Vietnam, in particular, was highlighted as a promising destination for Russian businesses looking to develop technology manufacturing.

Veronika Nikishina, Director General of the Russian Export Centre, said Russia has prioritised redirecting its exports towards friendly markets, particularly in Asia, including Vietnam and Indonesia, over the past four years. This shift has helped the country's export sector maintain both volume and quality in recent years.

Participants at the dialogue agreed that Vietnam has recorded remarkable growth over the past two decades, successfully weathering recurring crises in sectors such as finance and construction. This is one reason why an increasing number of Russian businesses have chosen Vietnam as a destination for their operations.

They also noted that rapid urbanisation and rising incomes over the past decade have fuelled higher consumer spending and increasingly diverse demand in Vietnam. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by around 8% in 2025, making it one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia – an important consideration for Russian businesses amid current global developments.

Aleksey Pronhichkin, Saint Petersburg's representative for international cooperation in information technology, identified four areas with strong development potential in Vietnam: security solutions, smart city building, unmanned technologies and satellites. Both sides also highlighted workforce training as a key priority.

Despite these opportunities, Vietnam, like other Asian markets, has distinct characteristics that European investors and businesses may take time to understand. Common challenges include complex multimodal logistics, cross-border payment arrangements, local technical and sanitary requirements, and limited market information.

Discussions at the dialogue helped businesses shorten the time needed to understand the Vietnamese market and minimise risks when entering it.

Ilya Koltygin, head of the Russian Export Centre's representative office in Vietnam, said the dialogue was intended not only for businesses entering the market for the first time but also for those already operating in the country. Their discussions focused on assessing future market potential as Russian companies gradually shift from exporting goods towards localising and expanding production in Vietnam.

He noted that Vietnam is increasingly serving as a distribution hub for Russian goods to global markets while also providing Russian businesses with access to international markets. In the coming period, Russian companies are expected to focus more on manufacturing high-value-added products in Vietnam, particularly technological products.

Participants also highlighted opportunities to promote Russian goods in Vietnam through local business associations.

Nguyen Mai Hong, CEO of V-EXIM Solutions, said intergovernmental cooperation and positive Vietnamese consumer perceptions of Russian products provide favourable conditions for Russian businesses to expand in the country.

Business associations could also help foreign companies assess market conditions, find partners and improve competitiveness, she added.

Hong identified tourism infrastructure as a promising promotional channel, noting that the Vietnam Hotel Association is ready to facilitate business connections with hotels nationwide, which could serve as platforms for introducing and selling Russian goods and services.

The “Made in Russia” international export forum is a major event for companies engaged in international economic activities. This year's forum focused on high-tech exports and brought together more than 5,000 representatives from government agencies, businesses and expert communities across 89 countries./.