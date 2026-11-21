Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria has organised a meeting with the Bulgaria – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group (BVFPG), combined with a cultural and culinary exchange, to mark Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) and promote Vietnam Culinary Culture Day.

The event aimed to promote Vietnam’s image, foster people-to-people exchanges and strengthen bilateral friendship between the two countries.

In her remarks at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet welcomed the strong turnout of Bulgarian parliamentarians and friends, describing this as a reflection of Bulgaria’s close ties with, and continued support for, Vietnam.

She affirmed that Vietnam always cherishes Bulgaria’s valuable support and assistance during its struggles for independence, national construction and development, as well as the sincere affection shown by generations of Bulgarian people towards Vietnam.

The diplomat noted that the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2025 has opened a new phase of development, providing a favourable framework to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation across fields.

In 2026, the two sides will step up exchanges, foster business and trade links, and broaden cooperation in promising areas, including energy, agriculture, education, science and technology, and tourism, she stressed.

Appreciating the role of BVFPG in promoting parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations, Nguyet expressed her hope that its members will continue working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to advance practical cooperation initiatives, helping deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

On this occasion, the diplomat also acknowledged and thanked the Bulgaria-Vietnam Friendship Association, generations of Bulgarian friends, the Vietnamese community and the the Vietnamese Business Association in Bulgaria for their contributions to promoting exchanges, connections and cooperation between the two nations.

Rositsa Kirova, Chairwoman of BVFPG and Chairperson of the Tourism Committee in the BulgarianNational Assembly, described Vietnam as an important and reliable partner of Bulgaria in Southeast Asia, stressing the role of parliamentary and cultural diplomacy in strengthening mutual understanding and bilateral ties.

She highlighted the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 and praised the Vietnamese Embassy’s book project “Cham den Bulgaria” (Touching Bulgaria) for showcasing her country's natural beauty and culture. She noted that it is a meaningful initiative, reflecting Vietnam’s appreciation of Bulgaria and its people.

Against the backdrop of persistent global disagreements and divisions, Kirova stressed the important role of cultural diplomacy in connecting people, promoting mutual understanding and strengthening trust among nations.

She also noted that the friendship parliamentary group currently has 30 members, including several chairs of Bulgarian National Assembly committees, reflecting parliamentarians’ interest in and support for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

A highlight of the programme was a hands-on experience in cooking two famous traditional Vietnamese dishes, fried spring rolls and pho. Under the guidance of a Vietnamese chef and the spouses of Embassy officials, Bulgarian parliamentarians and guests took part in making spring rolls and learned about the ingredients and preparation process for pho.

The gathering also offered an opportunity to exchange views on culture, tourism and prospects for cooperation, helping strengthen people-to-people ties and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership./.