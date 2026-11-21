Ninh Binh (VNA) – Utilising modern technology to develop experiential tourism is becoming a key strategy for preserving traditional crafts and fostering new growth opportunities in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Enhancing visitor experiences

The Doi Tam drum-making village in Tien Son ward is one of Ninh Binh’s oldest traditional craft villages, with a history of more than 1,000 years. Generations of artisans have developed distinctive drum-making techniques, creating products renowned for their powerful sound and durability. The village now has more than 50 workshops employing over 600 workers.

Artisan Pham Van Tuyen, who has spent nearly 35 years making drums, said a finished product involves several key stages, including preparing the drum skin, making the wooden body and fitting the skin. Buffalo hide and mature jackfruit wood are carefully selected to ensure quality and durability. Each stage requires precision, patience and the skill of experienced craftsmen.

Despite its long history, the village has faced shrinking markets due to growing competition and changing consumer demand. To strengthen cooperation and sustain the traditional trade, the Doi Tam Drum Production and Business Association was established in 2013 with 60 members. It helps producers share experience, improve product designs and quality, and expand market access.

According to artisan Pham Chi Khang, a member of the association, Doi Tam drums now serve various purposes, from cultural and religious activities at communal houses and pagodas to artistic performances, education and children's entertainment.

The Doi Tam drum-making village in Tien Son ward is one of Ninh Binh’s oldest traditional craft villages, with a history of more than 1,000 years. (Photo: VNA)

The village has also stepped up promotion through a women's drum performance team and tours offering visitors opportunities to explore production workshops.

The lively rhythms and coordinated performances impressed the audience, many of whom recorded the show on their phones. Visitors were then taken to workshops to learn about the production process, from selecting materials to completing a drum.

Norwegian visitor Anita Wood said she and her fellow travellers were excited to watch the performance and learn how drums are made. The hands-on experience helped them better understand the craftsmanship and cultural values preserved through generations. She said she hoped to return to the village.

Building stronger craft brands

Another example is Co Chat silk-reeling village in Ninh Giang commune, where the traditional craft has been part of local economic and cultural life for hundreds of years. At one time, more than 90% of households in the village were involved in silk production. However, competition in the silk market has made business increasingly difficult.

At one time, more than 90% of households in the village were involved in silk production. (Photo: VNA)

Village head Duong Duy Lam said local artisans established the Co Chat Silk Cooperative in 2021 to strengthen production and business links and develop a shared brand. The cooperative has also explored the application of science and technology to production to improve product quality and better meet consumer demand.

The village is now combining production with experiential tourism, welcoming domestic and international visitors who can observe silk-reeling techniques and learn about the skills of local artisans.

Nguyen Hong Son, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Giang commune People's Committee, said local authorities are developing plans to promote craft products and connect villages with cultural and spiritual tourism destinations.

Ninh Binh currently has 171 craft villages, including 54 traditional ones, providing jobs for around 200,000 rural workers.

To preserve their heritage and unlock their economic potential, the province has adopted a 2026-2030 scheme on developing craft villages in association with tourism.

The year 2027 will serve as the foundation for implementing the scheme, with priorities including reviewing craft village operations, updating management databases and developing appropriate support policies. The province aims to recognise one or two additional craft villages and select outstanding products with potential to become distinctive tourism souvenirs.

It will also support producers in participating in festivals, trade fairs and exhibitions to promote their products, connect with partners and expand markets./.