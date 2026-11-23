Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnamese banh mi (baguette) has become a popular choice for diners at lunchtime and a feature of cultural exchange gatherings among international students in Toronto, Canada.

From a shop run by a former Vietnamese student to cultural exchange activities at Vega Academy, the popular street food is helping international friends discover Vietnam's culinary traditions.

At Pickle & Proof, shop owner Nguyen Ngoc carefully prepares the dough and pickled vegetables himself to preserve the traditional flavour of Vietnamese banh mi. After coming to Canada to study hospitality management and spending nearly a decade working in the food and beverage industry, he decided to open his own banh mi shop in Toronto.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Canada, Ngoc said his pride in Vietnamese cuisine had inspired him to choose banh mi when the opportunity arose. Besides traditional varieties, he has introduced sandwiches incorporating Korean, Chinese and American flavours, attracting more customers, particularly at lunchtime.

Sabrina Zaidi, a customer, said she discovered Pickle & Proof while searching online for a Vietnamese-owned coffee shop. Having travelled to Vietnam, she wanted to rediscover the taste of Vietnamese coffee. She has since become a regular customer, saying both the coffee and banh mi remind her of the country.

Vietnamese cuisine is also attracting international students. At a cultural exchange event at Vega Academy, Vietnamese students introduced their classmates to banh mi and coffee, offering them a taste of everyday life in Vietnam.

Le Phan Khanh An, a student at the academy, said international students found the Vietnamese coffee culture, from brewing coffee with a traditional phin filter to enjoying banh mi with Vietnamese coffee, a novel experience.

Diego Camacho said he had known little about Vietnamese culture before the event, but the food and traditional costumes introduced there left a strong impression on him.

Meanwhile, Abril Alba said she was particularly impressed by banh mi's flavour and the variety of vegetables served with it. She also enjoyed the coffee and welcomed the opportunity to discover new food and drinks with her classmates.

From lunchtime visits to local eateries to cultural exchange activities at school, Vietnamese banh mi and coffee are helping bring Vietnam's culinary culture closer to Canadians and international communities in the country's multicultural city./.