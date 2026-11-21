Hanoi (VNA) – Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, met with Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan and spouse of President Ilham Aliyev, at a heritage house at 87 Ma May street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter on November 21, as part of the Azerbaijani leader’s official visit to Vietnam.

At their meeting, the two ladies enjoyed Vietnamese tea, listened to traditional “ca tru” (ceremonial singing) and watched a presentation of Vietnamese traditional costumes.

Ly introduced her guest to the heritage house at 87 Ma May Street. Built in the late 19th century and recognised as a national historical relic in 2004, the house is a typical example of the traditional tube-house architecture of Hanoi’s Old Quarter. It preserves many features of the living spaces and lifestyle of Hanoians in the past.

During the visit, Ly shared information about Vietnam’s efforts to preserve and promote its cultural heritage while connecting traditional values with contemporary life.

In the reception room, the two ladies learned about the art of scenting tea with lotus flowers, watched artisans prepare tea and sampled several varieties of Vietnamese tea.

Ly said that in Vietnamese culture, tea is more than just a drink. Offering tea to guests reflects hospitality and serves as a way to begin warm and friendly conversations.

Impressed by the sophistication and meticulous preparation involved in Vietnamese tea culture, Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan also has a long-standing tea-drinking tradition. Although the two countries have their own distinctive ways of preparing and enjoying tea, their tea cultures share common values of respect for guests and hospitality.

The two ladies also enjoyed performances of ca tru, a unique traditional Vietnamese musical art form. Introducing the genre, Ly highlighted Vietnam’s efforts to preserve, restore and pass down ca tru traditions to younger generations.

Aliyeva expressed particular interest in the art form. As Chairperson of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Oral and Musical Traditions from 2004 to 2022, she has made significant contributions to preserving and promoting mugham, a distinctive traditional musical genre of Azerbaijan.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, met with Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan and spouse of President Ilham Aliyev, watch a presentation of Vietnamese traditional costumes from different historical periods. (Photo: VNA)

The similarities between Vietnamese ca tru and Azerbaijani mugham provided an opportunity for the two ladies to exchange views on preserving and promoting national cultural heritage. Their discussion also highlighted opportunities for sharing experience and expanding cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

They then watched a presentation of Vietnamese traditional costumes from different historical periods.

Ly introduced the ao dai she was wearing, explaining the use of silk fabric and the distinctive craftsmanship behind making the traditional Vietnamese dress.

Aliyeva expressed her admiration for the elegance and graceful beauty of the ao dai, as well as the creativity of Vietnamese people in preserving and promoting their cultural identity.

Silk is another shared element in the cultural traditions of the two nations. Located along the historic Silk Road, Azerbaijan is renowned for its Kelaghayi silk headscarf-making tradition, which was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014. In Vietnam, silk is among the traditional materials that contribute to the beauty of the ao dai.

The event also highlighted the important role of women in preserving, passing down and promoting national cultural values.

Before leaving the heritage house, Aliyeva and her two daughters received calligraphic artworks featuring the Vietnamese character “Phuc”, meaning blessing or good fortune, conveying traditional wishes for happiness and peace.

Thanking Ly for her warm hospitality, Aliyeva said she looks forward to meeting her again soon and hopes that Vietnamese ao dai will be introduced in Azerbaijan in the near future.

In response, Ly thanked Aliyeva for her affection and interest in Vietnam, its people and culture. She expressed her wish for more cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, contributing to greater mutual understanding, closer ties and stronger friendship between their people./.