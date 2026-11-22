Phnom Penh (VNA) – The “Day of Pho” event was held at Ngon Restaurant in Phnom Penh on November 21, highlighting Vietnam’s culinary heritage and promoting cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and Ngon Restaurant to mark Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) and the National Great National Unity Festival (November 18), the event drew Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona, officials, diplomats, representatives of the Cambodian Alumni from Vietnam Association, the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese businesses.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said the embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad organised the event to honour the country's culinary traditions.

He expressed confidence that the event and other cultural exchanges in 2026 would enhance mutual understanding, strengthen people-to-people ties and deepen the solidarity and friendship between the two nations.

Before sampling pho (noodle soup), Vietnamese coffee and other beverages, guests attended a presentation on the history of pho, learning about its origins, its journey to international markets and its emergence as a traditional dish embodying Vietnam’s distinctive culinary identity.

Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Anatoly Borovik, who previously served as Russia's Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City for more than four years, said pho was a familiar favourite of his family. He praised Vietnamese cuisine and said his family continued to seek out restaurants serving the dish during their stay in Phnom Penh.

Phoeurng Sackona said the event was meaningful, noting that pho was becoming increasingly familiar to Cambodians. She highlighted the long-standing cultural exchanges between the two neighbouring countries and said such activities helped foster mutual understanding and friendship.

A pho exhibition booth was also set up on Chaktomuk pedestrian street in Phnom Penh on November 21-22, attracting local residents and international visitors. Organised by Hanoi Corner restaurant in coordination with the embassy and with support from Phnom Penh authorities, the booth offered visitors an opportunity to experience the Vietnamese dish.

Other Vietnamese restaurants and food businesses in the capital also joined promotional activities, with support from the embassy, the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association and the Khmer-Vietnam Association.

Similar events were held in other Cambodian localities. On November 20, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sihanoukville city partnered with Special Combo Pho restaurant to introduce the dish.

Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Trung Hieu said pho was not only a traditional dish but also a distinctive symbol of Vietnamese culinary culture that was increasingly recognised internationally. The event also aimed to strengthen people-to-people ties and promote tourism, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly between Preah Sihanouk province and Vietnamese localities.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang province organised a pho promotion programme on November 20, bringing together Vietnamese expatriates and Cambodian friends./.