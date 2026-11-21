An Giang (VNA) – Chau Phong commune in southern An Giang province has the raw material for community cultural tourism: brocade looms, traditional stilt houses and distinctive Halal cuisine.

The locality is now building a tourism product chain tied to local livelihoods and interests, with the goal of turning Chau Phong Cham village into a draw on the Mekong tourism corridor.

From looms to sellable experiences

Chau Phong has 5,646 Cham people and 1,269 households in the hamlets of Chau Giang, Phum Soai and Hoa Long. The community holds distinctive cultural assets: the Mubarak Mosque, a national-level architectural and art relic, traditional wooden stilt houses, brocade weaving, life-cycle rituals, and Halal food culture. In March 2023, Chau Phong Cham brocade weaving was recognised as national intangible cultural heritage, creating tourism tied to craft preservation.

Transport is no longer a bottleneck. The Chau Doc Bridge has cut travel time from the Chau Doc tourism hub to Chau Phong to about five minutes. National Highway N1, provincial road 953 and waterways on the Hau River and Vinh An Canal also link the Cham village to regional tourism areas.

Brocade weaving by Cham people in An Giang (Photo: VNA)

In 2025, Chau Phong welcomed only 10,000 visitors, with tourism revenue estimated at 2 billion VND. Average stays were about two hours, with sightseeing concentrated at the Mubarak Mosque, the weaving village and a few households. Accommodation, food, craft experience, agricultural and local product shopping services have not formed a complete linked chain. Visitor numbers remain modest, stays are short, spending is low and tourism has not yet created clear livelihoods for residents.

Building a tourism value chain

To turn Cham culture into a sustainable tourism advantage, Chau Phong commune is embarking on a project developing Chau Phong community tourism along the value chain based on Cham ethnic cultural identity to 2035, aimed at creating livelihoods and raising community income.

Nguyen Thanh Lam, Secretary of the communal Party Committee, said the project targets making Chau Phong Cham village a community tourism destination in An Giang and the Mekong Delta by 2030, securing recognition as a tourist site meeting ASEAN Community Tourism Standard criteria, and building a smart, Muslim-friendly community tourism ecosystem.

Chau Phong plans to pilot “A Day as a Cham resident” tour covering the mosque, meals at stilt houses, brocade weaving, traditional costumes and cultural exchange. A “Heritage journey along the Hau River” event will link Chau Doc and Chau Phong Cham village by waterway, combining floating fish-raft visits, cuisine and local specialty products.

By 2030, Chau Phong targets 60,000 visitors a year, including 8,000 foreigners, an average stay of 4.5 hours, and spending of about 450,000 VND (17.3 USD) per visitor. Local tourism revenue is expected to reach 27 billion VND a year, with about 150 Cham households joining the service chain and 15 standard community lodging facilities formed, lifting local incomes. By 2035, targets rise to 150,000 visitors a year, including 25,000 foreigners, and revenue of 105 billion VND a year.

Visitors go shopping at Chau Phong Cham village. (Photo: VNA)

By 2035, An Giang wants Chau Phong Cham village to be a model of living heritage preservation tied to a sustainable tourism economy and an attractive Mekong tourism corridor destination, competing for the ASEAN Community Tourism Award or the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award. The project will turn brocade weaving into an experiential tourism product, with about 30 looms used for demonstrations. The locality will build an identification and origin traceability mechanism for Chau Phong Cham brocade to protect value and separate traditional handmade goods from industrial products.

Alongside brocade weaving, traditional Cham wooden stilt houses are slated to become community lodging. Visitors can stay, eat with Cham families, learn daily routines and directly join cultural activities. Halal cuisine, OCOP products and local agriculture will be plugged into the journey, adding outlets for goods and services. Digital transformation is expected to widen reach through digital maps, 360-degree images, multilingual QR narration, traceability stamps and online booking channels./.