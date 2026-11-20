Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Seven Vietnamese books have been made available on Amazon, giving readers worldwide greater access to the country's publications.



The initiative is being carried out by the Chinh Tri Quoc Gia Su That (National Political Publishing House) in collaboration with Omega Plus, with the aim of expanding distribution channels and bringing Vietnamese publications to international markets through Amazon's global distribution network.



The move marks a further step towards modernising the publishing industry, accelerating digital transformation and promoting Vietnam's knowledge, history and culture to international audiences.



It also contributes to the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57, which identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of Vietnam's new growth model.



The books cover a wide range of important topics in Vietnam’s history, politics, culture and national development, providing international readers with additional resources to learn about the country, its people and its achievements.



They include “President Ho Chi Minh: Biography and Career”; “Dien Bien Phu: Moments in History”; “Determination and Persistence in Preventing and Combating Corruption, Building a Clean and Strong Party and State”; “Building and Developing an Advanced Vietnamese Culture Rich in National Identity”; “A Millennium of Vietnamese National Culture”; “War Record: 1-2-3-4.75”; and “Vo Nguyen Giap: The People's General”.



Nguyen Thai Binh, Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House, said the launch of the first titles on Amazon in collaboration with Omega Plus followed an extensive preparation process, including reviewing and finalising publication documents and information to meet the platform’s stringent approval requirements.



“The event demonstrates the publishing house’s determination to proactively integrate into the international market and leverage advances in digital technology to expand distribution channels and promote Vietnam’s intellectual, ideological, historical and cultural values,” he said.



The availability of the publishing house’s books on Amazon also creates new opportunities to reach overseas Vietnamese communities, researchers, university libraries and international readers.



Through titles compiled, translated and published in foreign languages, Vietnam gains another direct channel to showcase its image, helping strengthen external communications and promote mutual understanding between the country and the international community.



According to Binh, the National Political Publishing House will continue to develop foreign-language publications, expand international cooperation and diversify its distribution channels. These efforts aim to bring Vietnamese books closer to readers worldwide while enhancing the standing of Vietnamese publications in the international publishing market./.

VNA