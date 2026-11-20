Beijing (VNA) – As Vietnam marks the Great National Solidarity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), Vietnamese students in China are actively promoting community solidarity, preserving national cultural identity and introducing Vietnam to international friends.



Through academic activities, cultural exchanges and community engagement, young Vietnamese overseas are helping spread the spirit of national unity and traditional cultural values in an increasingly integrated world.



Nguyen Tien Minh, a master's student in International Chinese Language Education at Renmin University of China and head of the university's Vietnamese Students Association, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China that he attaches importance to organising activities that bring students together, enabling them to exchange study experiences and support one another. He also encourages students to participate in movements launched by higher-level youth and student organisations, helping build a united, dynamic and responsible Vietnamese student community.



Besides strengthening community bonds, Vietnamese students regularly take part in youth exchanges and international cultural festivals, while organising activities to introduce Vietnam's history, traditions, customs, people and development achievements to international friends.



Minh stressed that every Vietnamese student could serve as an ambassador for the country's friendly, distinctive and dynamic image through their words, actions and conduct. Cultural promotion also offers young people overseas an opportunity to deepen their understanding of their roots and develop greater appreciation for national traditions.



Sharing this view, Nguyen Phuong Cam Tu, a master's student in Global Business Journalism at Tsinghua University’s School of Journalism and Communication, said preserving and promoting national culture must begin with a thorough understanding of one's own heritage.



Through her studies and exchanges in China, she has found similarities between Vietnamese and Chinese customs and traditional festivals, while recognising each country's distinctive cultural values.



According to Tu, promoting Vietnam's image does not necessarily require large-scale activities or slogan-driven introductions; it can also be achieved through each individual's work and professional knowledge.



She shared that she has promoted Vietnam through her academic work, choosing topics about Vietnamese businesses and people for group assignments and presentations. Her involvement in the School of Journalism and Communication's social media team has further highlighted the role of quality, authentic and engaging content in promoting the national image.



Both students believe that knowledge, professional competence, community solidarity and proactive cultural promotion are practical ways for young Vietnamese overseas to contribute to their homeland.



Their experiences demonstrate that national unity and cultural identity continue to be nurtured beyond Vietnam's border, with each student helping portray a traditional, friendly and internationally integrated Vietnam./.

VNA